Sharp humour! Tata Werneck mocks Tiago Iorc, Fiuk, RedeTV and Mara Maravilha during Multishow Awards | Television



Tata Werneck – Reproduction/Multishow

Tata WerneckPlay/Multishow

Posted 09/12/2021 09:43 | Updated 12/9/2021 10:28 am

Rio – Tata Werneck didn’t forgive anyone this Wednesday night! Alongside the singer IZA, the presenter led the Multishow 2021 Award, which awarded Anitta, Marina Sena and other names in music, and made acid jokes about her ex-affair Tiago Iorc, the lawsuit received by RedeTV in the past, the recent controversy with Fiuk and even Mara Maravilha.

Right at the beginning of the opening, Tata mentioned Dra Deolane and Neymar, played with Gil do Vigor and remembered Flay’s overnight at the party “Farofa da Gkay”. Next, she needled Tiago Iorc, with whom the presenter had a brief romance in 2017. Right at the opening of the award, she zoomed in on the artist’s latest release, the song “Masculinidade”.

“He (Tiago) isn’t coming today. He found out he’s a man and he’s super upset. He’s at home, [dizendo] ‘sorry for being a man’. Sometimes a wrong blowjob you give, the person takes off their shirt and makes a six-minute clip. Just kidding, Tiago, your video is very delicious. Not tasty, well done”, he fired, in a joking tone.

Tata Werneck in a tirade only makes waves with Neymar, Gil and Tiago Iorc pic.twitter.com/pK0J74CxNt — dj juninho portugal (@rustymind) December 9, 2021

Afterwards, Tata needled Mara Maravilha when saying that she was ready to need Xuxa Meneghel, who presented herself at the awards. “Is Mara here?” asked Iza. “No, he’s at home, but trying to snipe Xuxa,” fired Tatá. Recently, the two former children’s presenters exchanged barbs on the web. Mara even insulted Xuxa and called her “the mentally retarded”.

Afterwards, IZA praised Tata’s dress, enough for the comedian to recall an old controversy involving RedeTV!. “It doesn’t talk about budget because last year I said that my dress was buying RedeTV! and I was sued. But really, this year, the way Globo is doing, this dress buys Globo. Do you want to buy your Globo? , get yours,” he joked.

“We hadn’t agreed on that,” said IZA in the sequence, referring to Tata’s departure from the script, who took the cue to target Fiuk. “Love, don’t make Fiuk, no. Don’t make this controversy,” retorted the comedian.

This month, Fiuk’s interview on “Lady Night” was aired and the web noticed that there was a climate between the two in the studio because Fiuk didn’t want to answer all the questions. He then said that the presenter had dropped out of the script, which she denied.