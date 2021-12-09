Small businesses generated nearly 80% of job openings in October

With the opening of 201.7 thousand new jobs, micro and small companies were responsible for 79.7% of the 253,000 jobs created in the month of October.

The survey was carried out by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), based on data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).

In previous months, according to Sebrae, this percentage was around 70%. According to the organization’s president, Carlos Melles, even with the new methodology adopted by Caged, micro and small companies (MPE) maintained the good performance presented since the resumption of job creation in the country.

“Even with a smaller quantity than that observed in recent months, due to the change in methodology, small businesses are the ones that have helped the most in the increase in the creation of new jobs in the country. They are largely responsible for the livelihood of millions of Brazilian families”, highlighted Melles in a statement.

In the accumulated result for the year, 72.7% of the vacancies created between the months of January and October are for small businesses.

In total, 2.6 million jobs were created in Brazil, with micro and small companies responsible for 1.9 million.

“In the month of October, the accumulated number of vacancies created by MSEs grew from about 1.8 million to 1.9 million, while in medium and large companies, the increase was only 3 thousand vacancies, going from 587.7 thousand to 590, 7,000”, observed the president of Sebrae.

Sectors

When analyzing the generation of jobs by sector, in October, micro and small companies in the service segment were the ones that created the most jobs (87.5 thousand), as has been happening in recent months.

In second place were commercial companies, with 61.3 thousand new jobs, followed by those in the manufacturing industry (28.4 thousand) and civil construction (22.6 thousand). Small agricultural businesses had a negative balance of 1,153 jobs.

When analyzing medium and large companies, in the same period, from the main monitored sectors, three had a negative balance.

Construction, with 6.7 thousand jobs closed, followed by agriculture (-2.3 thousand) and manufacturing industry (- 81). In this segment, the services sector presented an increase of 53.9 thousand vacancies and commerce, of 7.1 thousand new positions.