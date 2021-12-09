Sony shows VR helmet with 8K and low latency • Eurogamer.pt

Sony today unveiled a prototype virtual reality helmet that impresses with its small dimensions and ability to deliver 4K resolution to each eye, making a total of 8K.

The helmet is able to project high definition 3D spaces using new image sensor processes that allowed the creation of OLED micro-screens with high pixel density. The result is impressive image quality despite the miniature screens.

The potential of micro-screens lies in reducing the dimensions of the helmet. With smaller screens and higher pixel density, you can reduce the size of the device and make it more comfortable for users.

Sony also managed to reduce the latency of the entire system by resorting to “integration of data from multiple sensors”. In this way, the response time to the user’s movement is reduced, reducing the danger of motion sickness, a common problem for those trying on virtual reality helmets.

This prototype that Sony shows in the video could be the first preview of the PlayStation VR 2, which is officially confirmed for the PS5. According to the latest information, the PS VR 2 will have 4K, HDR, a 110-degree viewing angle, and haptic feedback.