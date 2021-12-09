SP: capital receives recertification for elimination of vertical HIV transmission | Health

Reproductive Health Supplies Coalition Capital receives recertification for elimination of vertical HIV transmission

Two years after being certified by the Ministry of Health (MS) as a municipality that has eliminated vertical transmission of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus), when the virus is transmitted during the period of pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding the baby, the city ​​of São Paulo achieved recertification this year.

“Having received the recertification only reinforces that the Health of São Paulo has a network that provides comprehensive care, from the Basic Health Unit (UBS) to the most complex services”, says the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido.

The capital has a complex and integrated health network that results in a chain of care and protection involving Basic, Specialized Care, Women’s Health, Children’s Health, areas that take care of Health Surveillance, maternity hospitals, among others. Another factor is the adoption of programs such as Mãe Paulistana, and the actions of the Municipal Coordination of Sexually Transmitted Infections (IST)/Aids, with all the assistance and prevention initiatives. The availability of HIV testing, monitoring of pregnant women and the training of professionals for continuous care are among the measures adopted by the city of São Paulo.

“This year, the city of São Paulo has already made history by having decreased, for the fourth consecutive year, the number of new cases of HIV. And we are very proud to receive the recertification, as it gives us the certainty that we are on the right path”, says Cristina Abbate, coordinator of the Municipal Program for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)/AIDS in São Paulo.

The certification

According to MS, municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants are eligible for certification. For this, they must meet a series of criteria established by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), such as the quality of health programs and services, epidemiological surveillance, laboratories, issues respect for human rights, gender equality and community participation.

The certification also takes into account epidemiological indicators of the last three years, such as having an incidence rate (new cases) of less than 0.3 children per thousand live births and annual proportion of HIV-infected children among children exposed to the virus, accompanied by the Unified Health System (SUS), less than 2%.

It is still required that, in the last two years, more than 95% of pregnant women have had at least four prenatal consultations, that more than 95% of pregnant women have had at least one HIV test, that at least 95% of pregnant women diagnosed with HIV are using antiretroviral therapy (TARV) and that at least 95% of children exposed to HIV are using Tarv.

vertical transmission

In addition to sex without using a condom, sharing needles when using drugs and accidents with contaminated biological materials, HIV can also be transmitted directly from the pregnant person, who is living with the virus, to the baby.

This type of transmission can happen during pregnancy, childbirth — if preventive procedures are not followed — and even during breastfeeding. Prenatal care, therefore, is essential for the diagnosis of the pregnant woman and the start of treatment as soon as possible. This way, the virus is not transmitted to the child. In the city of São Paulo, pregnant women receive all the support and guidance to carry out at least seven prenatal consultations, as one of the guidelines of the Mãe Paulistana program.

On October 1, 2019, SMS published an ordinance establishing the HIV care line, which brought some news. Among them is the increase in the number of tests to be performed during prenatal care, starting with the first consultation, second and third trimesters and in hospital for childbirth.

In addition to this important change, the secretariat maintains the Commission for Standardization and Evaluation of Actions for the Control of Vertical Transmission of HIV and Syphilis in the City of São Paulo, which created regional committees with the objective of monitoring and evaluating cases of vertical transmission. The idea is to identify potential flaws and improve workflows.

To enhance the work of this commission, the SMS implemented an online system that concentrates all data on pregnant women and children, such as appointments and exams, and also has the function of notifying the health units if any step in the follow-up is pending.

As HIV can be transmitted through breastfeeding, the STI/Aids Coordination offers all mothers living with HIV milk formula to feed the baby and siblings. This formula is given until the baby’s first year of life and then replaced by whole milk until the age of five. Even before leaving the maternity ward, the mother receives a drug to inhibit milk production and leaves the hospital with milk formula.