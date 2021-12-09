Spohr gets emotional when he remembers his first months running Kiss Nightclub

Elissandro Spohr began, late this Wednesday afternoon, to be questioned at the trial of the Kiss club. He is the first defendant to testify and indicated that he would answer questions only from Judge Orlando Faccini Neto and his legal representatives. Among the first questions, the defendant told a little about his personal life until he became the owner of the nightclub.

According to him, in the first months of managing the house, he created Quinta Absoluta, where he had a double dose of a drink that was popular among university students. “Everything is perfect. He only remembers this part of Kiss (tragedy) and when the guy remembers the good thing, it also causes something”, he said in a choked voice and his eyes filled with tears.

Spohr spoke about his family and the distant relationship with his father, whom he met when he was 12 years old. From 14 to 15 years old, he started trying to form bands, because he liked music since he was a child. In Santa Rosa, he played shows and recorded songs. “My business with the night was, until then, with music”, he recalled about the beginning of his career with the band Projeto Pantana. From there, he started selling performances from other musical groups.

When he arrived at Kiss, he bought part of the house’s partnership for R$15,000 and another car. According to the defendant, the establishment was not doing well. “I didn’t understand anything.” He also recalled that the former owner left him a notebook with notes on how the house was run and that his mother and sister went to work at the club to help him. “My goal was to make a good party”.

This Wednesday, the interrogation of the accused with Elissandro Spohr began. The other defendants will remain in the plenary. For this Thursday, the interrogation order will be from Luciano Bonilha, former producer of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, Mauro Hoffman, another member of the club, and Marcelo Santos, vocalist of the musical group.





