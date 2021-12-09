Spokens of former mayor causes revolt in family members and survivors of the Kiss Nightclub

The judgment on the Kiss Nightclub fire arrived on his eighth day. This Wednesday (8), the former mayor of Santa Maria Cezar Schirmer (MDB) was the 25th person interviewed. During his testimony, he disqualified the Civil Police investigation. This angered the family members and survivors who left the Porto Alegre Jury Court audience. The information is from UOL.

In his speech, the former mayor questioned the speed with which the investigation was concluded, in 55 days, and said that the investigation was not respectful towards the victims’ families.

“The inquiry was carried out by the press. A sober, discreet, respectful investigation of the families was not carried out. It seemed that it was a desire to involve the city in any way and I am just referring to the city, I don’t want to talk about other issues or of other natures. In many ways this investigation was mediocre and spectacular.”

Schirmer also said that about 150 city officials were treated with “immense disrespect and rudeness” during their statements.

When he began to exempt the city from responsibility for the tragedy, about 15 people, including family members and survivors, began to leave the room where the hearing was taking place.

“Our delegates, the people of Santa Maria, they gave the blood to do all the tests, and he is now denying it. There is no such possibility. We had a lot more support from the police than from the city. I went to Brasília, where the parents went and we never had support”, said Yara Rosa, mother of one of the fatal victims of the fire.

Paulo Carvalho, the legal director of the Association of Families of Victims and Survivors of the Tragedy of Santa Maria (AVTSM), said that a report made by an architect in 2009 did not recommend the operation of the nightclub.

“This report is in the investigation, it was delivered, it should be delivered, it doesn’t matter, directly to the mayor and the commander of the Fire Department. If they haven’t seen it, it’s a report that should preserve lives. If he didn’t read it, he omitted it. And, if he read it, he prevaricated, because he should have taken action. That’s just what we want. Now that they were tried, that they were taken for administrative improbity.”

“Now he comes here to talk about this to the family and put what was done as mediocre, offending the police and, in a certain way, offending the family. This is technical, it is not a hate campaign, the media reported what was there”, he concluded.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

