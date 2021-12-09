Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Copom reinforces its commitment to controlling inflation in 2022. China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) is formally in default, but Chinese assets react with indifference. US stocks are likely to open lower as Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) receives another antitrust fine and GameStop (NYSE:) disappoints its army of retail investors. The pound drops to a 2021 low with the reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Thursday, December 8th.

1. Selic rate rises to 9.5% pa

The Monetary Policy Committee () of the Central Bank (BC) decided to increase the rate by 1.5 percentage points, from 7.75% to 9.5% per annum. The Copom has also indicated an increase to 10.75% for its next meeting, with the exception that it may change its mind depending on the macroeconomic scenario.

The high aims to control inflation next year. The Copom forecast is that the Selic will reach a peak of 11.75% in 2022, with a downward trend to 11.25% by the end of the year. Thus, the committee expects inflation in 2022 to be 3.5%, above the target, and in 2023 to be 3.25%, close to the target.

Despite the increase already being expected by the market, Copom’s harsh tone regarding its commitment to meeting the inflation target surprised some analysts. The expectation is that the monetary tightening will have a longer cycle, despite the economic slowdown.

2. stable, Chinese markets rise despite Evergrande

The renminbi remained stable and Chinese equity and debt markets rallied despite the first formal declaration of default by real estate developers China Evergrande and Kaisa.

Fitch said Evergrande was in “restricted default” after missing payments on two dollar bonds and a loan guarantee that wasn’t widely known until last week. This will trigger cross-default clauses on more than $19 billion of Evergrande’s debt and a major restructuring of those obligations.

Dollar liabilities are less than 7% of your total debt pile. The People’s Bank of China acted to forestall volatility in local markets last week, cutting the reserve ratio for banks, freeing up nearly $190 billion in liquidity.

Markets were also buoyed by falls in Chinese consumer and producer inflation in November, although both were smaller than expected.

3. American stock market

US equities are likely to open lower on some profit taking after Omicron’s relief rally ran out of steam on Wednesday.

At 8:57 am, futures for futures were down 0.36%, while 100 and futures were down 0.50% and 0.39%, respectively. All three posted gains on Wednesday, albeit smaller, as emerging data on the Omicron variant of Covid-19 continued to warrant a degree of caution.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include GameStop, which fell more than 5% in pre-market after posting a broader net loss for its fiscal year.

Also in focus will be Amazon, after receiving a €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) antitrust fine from Italy. Oracle (NYSE:) (SA:), Costco (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:) (SA:) all report their results after closing.

In addition, the US labor market is in the spotlight again with weekly order data coming out at 10:30 am. Analysts expect a modest drop in initial claims from 222,000 to 215,000 last week.

4. Libra hits 2021 low with reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a tightening of some regulations to prevent the Covid-19 from accelerating in the UK, pushing the pound to its lowest level in a year compared to the .

New regulations recommend that people work from home whenever possible. The government had already reintroduced a mask mandate for indoor retail spaces last week.

However, the hospitality industry will be largely exempted and office Christmas parties may continue. Tighter rules in this area were politically impossible due to an ongoing scandal over revelations that Johnson’s own team held an illegal Christmas party last year while the rest of the country was in strict confinement, submerged under a wave of casualties. of Covid.

5. The falls due to nervousness of demand; Carbon Prices End to Record High

Oil prices fell amid doubts about demand in a vacation that is likely to be punctuated by restrictions across much of the northern hemisphere.

At 9:03 am, US oil futures were down 0.62% to $71.91, while Brent futures were down 0.66% to $75.32.

In Europe, carbon emission prices have declined amid forecasts of higher temperatures. However, the long-term problems of a Russian gas shortage continue to loom over the market as the ongoing stalemate over troops on the Ukrainian border complicates the political landscape for the start of flows through the Nord Stream pipeline.

