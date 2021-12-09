Steven Spielberg updates ‘West Side Story’ and says the world needs love today – 12/8/2021 – Illustrated

Whistles echo through the empty streets of New York as the camera wanders through the city’s not-so-glamorous alleys. A young man jumps out of a corner, joins others, and more, until the asphalt is taken over by a delicate but vigorous ballet.

If you’ve already visited the 1961 movie classic, the scene won’t look strange. But this is now also the introduction to another “Love, Sublime Love” that Steven Spielberg releases in theaters.

Masterpiece created by theater medallions, “West Side Story”, in the original, is considered by many to be the greatest American musical of all time. Leonard Bernstein signed the compositions, Jerome Robbins the choreographies, Arthur Laurents the libretto, Stephen Sondheim —who died last month—the lyrics, and none other than William Shakespeare, the foundations for the unfolding novel.

Its original film version, winning ten Oscar statuettes, including Best Picture, is also still remembered today as one of the greatest cinematic musicals ever made in Hollywood. It seems daring, then, to think about re-adapting history.

But Spielberg dreamed of recording a musical and often returned to childhood memories when, at age ten, he saw his parents come home with a then-newly released album of “Amor, Sublime Amor.” Decades later, the filmmaker would repeat the experience with his own children.

“We’re talking about one of the greatest American musicals ever written, and I felt this shouldn’t be a generational work,” says Spielberg, in a video chat, just hours after the film premiered in New York, which took place a year later. predicted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many, many kids have never seen the 1961 play or the movie, so we made this feature especially thinking of those who will experience seeing ‘Amor, Sublime Amor’ for the first time. And I hope that in 20, 30 years, someone make another version, because that’s a story that needs to keep circulating.”

For those who don’t know “Amor, Sublime Amor”, the text is inspired by the tragedy “Romeo and Juliet”, by the English bard. Instead of Verona, however, we have New York. And, in place of rival families, gangs that duel for control of the city’s streets.

In addition to a territorial dispute, we see here an essay on xenophobia, prejudice, social abandonment and urban violence, deepened in the new version, which puts a group of white boys as rivals of a group of Puerto Ricans. In this scenario, Tony, of the Jets, the first gang, falls in love with Maria, sister of the leader of the Sharks, the Latinos.

It’s forbidden love—they know it, but they don’t care. When their eyes meet for the first time accidentally, between the skirts of colorful dresses that fly at a ball, it’s as if time stands still. Tony and Maria, without exchanging a word, walk to the back of a staircase at the same time, drawn like magnets, and innocently but decisively pledge themselves to each other.

To recreate iconic scenes like this and so many others, Spielberg, aware of the challenge, surrounded himself with big names for the new adaptation. He called on award-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner “Angels in America” ​​to write an updated version of the text.

He also became close to Sondheim, then the only creative mind of “Amor, Sublime Amor” still alive — who said the film was “really wonderful” months before he died — and Rita Moreno, an Oscar-winning actress playing the sensual Puerto Rican Anita on canvas, in 1961.

Now she bridges the gap between past and present, taking on a role created especially for her in Spielberg’s “Amor, Sublime Amor” —Valentina, a Puerto Rican widow who is the widow of a “gringo” and who serves as a mother figure for Tony .

“It was a huge challenge, first because I had never done a musical before. Second, because it was a complicated production. Everything had to be perfect, each of us had to deliver our best work. I spent a year just deciding who would be in the It was one of the most challenging but most rewarding experiences of my career,” says Spielberg.

While Rita Moreno revered the past, the main cast allowed the filmmaker to do what he’s already proven to do very well — discover new talent. With the exception of Ansel Elgort, who plays Tony, audiences will encounter unfamiliar faces, largely from the theater. This is the case of the new Anita, Ariana DeBose, who has been praised by critics. The tragic girl, Maria, was left with a debutante.

Rachel Zegler makes her debut in “Love, Sublime Love”, taking on the role that was once the diva Natalie Wood. Unlike her predecessor, she is Latino —she has Colombian descent—, and her choice can be seen as a kind of reparation in a role that was immortalized in cinemas by a daughter of Russian immigrants who forced her Spanish accent. Now there are entire dialogues in the language — a sign of the times.

“When Tony Kushner and I decided to make this movie, we made it very clear that no one who didn’t have a Latino ancestry would play one of the Sharks. This movie needed to be about diversity, it needed to be honest and authentic.”

The message that Spielberg wants to convey with this new version, after all, is based entirely on the principles of tolerance and representativeness, in a world that he believes needs to discuss these themes even more than in the 1950s and 1960s, when the original play and film were released. . Love and togetherness, which he says are the foundations of the plot, are “very pertinent to today’s world, especially here in the United States.”

In his “Love, Sublime Love,” Spielberg relied much more on the 1957 play than on the slightly different 1961 film. He’s updated several aspects of the plot, but without touching the canonical — like the stairway set in “Tonight” or the virginal white dress, cut only by a red belt, that Maria wears to the ball where she meets Tony.

He even delved deeper into the characters, giving a realistic portrayal of the Latino community that is the birthplace of the Sharks and extending Tony’s and even Anybodys’ story as well. This, incidentally, is perhaps the greatest glimpse of contemporaneity in the feature. If before the character was a girl in a masculine way who wanted to be part of the Jets, now we understand her, in fact, as someone non-binary or perhaps trans – which caused the banning of “Amor, Sublime Amor” in Middle Eastern countries.

All to make the work in tune with current times, presentable to generations that might turn up their noses at a story that, no matter how consecrated, is over 60 years old. The songs and choreographies that accompany them, however, were little changed.

We are talking, after all, of a material considered to be impeccable and without barriers, as the death of Sondheim and the commotion that followed it proved.

“There is nothing that reaches our heart as lightly as a melody,” says Spielberg. “And I think the ones Leonard Bernstein composed, accompanied by the lyrical messages written by Stephen Sondheim, are timeless.”