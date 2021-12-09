STF annuls Sérgio Cabral’s 14-year and 7-month prison sentence

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) annulled, on Tuesday (7), the decisions handed down by the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, of judge Marcelo Bretas, against former Rio de Janeiro governor Sérgio Cabral and others convicted in the bulge of Operation Exposed Fracture and the unfolding of the same investigation, which resulted in operations Resonance and SOS

In the Exposed Fracture, Sérgio Cabral, imprisoned since November 17, 2016, was sentenced to 14 years and 7 months in prison. In practice, the 2nd Panel of the STF understood that Judge Marcelo Bretas was not competent to judge the case and the criminal actions arising from this investigation.

This was the first time that a decision against Cabral was overturned by the courts, which could set a precedent for the fall of other cases involving the former governor of Rio. In all, Cabral has 21 convictions, totaling 399 years and 11 months of prison.

Operation Fratura Exposta, an offshoot of Lava Jato in the state of Rio de Janeiro, was launched on April 11, 2017 and was the tip of the iceberg for further investigations.

The objective was to end an alleged scheme of fraud in the purchase of prostheses for the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics and the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, which would have diverted R$ 300 million.

The 2nd Panel of the STF understood that judge Marcelo Bretas was not competent to judge the cases. Habeas corpus was filed by the defense of businessman Miguel Iskin, investigated in Operation Resonance, which investigates possible crimes related to the supply of medical equipment to the State of Rio de Janeiro.

At the STF, the lawyers asked for recognition of the illegality of the creation of a “universal court” for the processing and judgment of all operations initiated by the Federal Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and alleged the lack of connection between the operations between Calicut Operations and Exposed Invoice, justifying the competence of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of RJ.

Calicute was an offshoot of Lava Jato in Rio, launched in 2016 and the first action against Cabral, thus attracting the jurisdiction of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro to the case. However, the 2nd Panel of the STF understood that there was no connection between the evidence produced in both operations.

Now, the process will be redistributed to a new Federal Court and there the judge will be able to take advantage of the instructive acts, that is, documents, petitions, testimonies. It will also be up to this magistrate to give a new decision and establish or not a new sentence.

THE CNN, the criminal lawyer Patricia Proetti, who represents the former governor, assesses that “the decision rendered by the 2nd Panel of the STF, in Operation Exposed Bill and other health-related operations of Operation Lava Jato in Rio de Janeiro, demonstrates respect for the Federal Constitution , to the criminal procedural laws and to the Democratic State of Law, by setting legal limits to the prevention rules, removing the universal judgment of the 7th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro”.

The lawyer adds that “the granting of the order by 3 votes to 1 transcends, however, health operations, since, on the grounds, the ministers reject the arguments, so far, brought by the MPF and by judge Marcelo Bretas to fix the its competence in operations that do not involve contractors, such as the case of Eletronuclear and Operation Saqueador”, he concludes.