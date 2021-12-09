STF withdraws from Bretas lawsuit against Sérgio Cabral in Saúde, and defense will ask for annulment of conviction | Rio de Janeiro

Based on this decision, the defense of Cabral and other defendants will seek the annulment of convictions in the process related to the “Exposed Invoice” operation.

The operation denounced deviations that reached BRL 300 million between 2006 and 2017. Cabral admitted participating in the scheme and confessed to having received bribes from businessmen in the sector.

The action was an offshoot of the Lava Jato, conducted in the state of Rio by Bretas, from the 7th Federal Criminal Court.

In addition to Cabral, the former Health Secretary were also convicted. Sergio Cortes and the entrepreneurs Gustavo Estellita and Michael Iskin. It was Iskin who filed a petition for habeas corpus with the Supreme Court so that Bretas’ decisions could be overturned.

In the vote, on Tuesday (8), the reporter for Lava Jato do Rio in the STF, Minister Gilmar Mendes, voted in favor and was accompanied by two other ministers of the Second Panel, Ricardo Lewandovski and Kassio Nunes Marques. Edson Fachin voted against.

What the ministers argue

The decision considers that Bretas does not have jurisdiction to judge actions on crimes in Health. According to the ministers, as the Lava Jato in Rio began investigating corruption in the State Department of Works, it would not be the same judge’s responsibility to handle cases involving other government departments .

Therefore, the collegiate determined that the processes of “Exposed Invoice”, “SOS” and “Ressonança” should be distributed to another judge of the Federal Court of Rio. it will be up to him to validate or not the decisions already taken by judge Marcelo Bretas.

Jurists believe in annulment of conviction

Jurists heard by Jornal Nacional understand that the The natural consequence of the order of the Supreme is to annul the condemnation of the former governor in the Exposed Invoice operation. It would be the first time that a conviction of Cabral would lose effect.

“The effects of this decision of incompetence is that all decision-making acts are annulled. In other words, all decisions that the lower court judge took are annulled. Whether the sentence, the receipt of the complaint, any decisions during the production process of It does not mean, however, that all these acts will need to be repeated”, argues the Law professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Thiago Bottino.

In this Wednesday (8), the Supreme stated, in a note, that it is up to the judge who receives the cases to analyze the consequences of the STF decision and that affirming that the acts of the investigations and criminal actions were annulled from now on is an interpretation of the law.

The lawyers of businessman Miguel Iskin have already decided to ask the Federal Court in Rio for the conviction to be overturned.

THE defense of the former governor understands that the Supreme Court’s decision makes room for questioning the competence of the judge in all actions that do not involve works.