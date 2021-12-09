Sthefany Brito shows off Kayky Brito’s newborn son and declares himself

Actress Sthefany Brito enchanted by showing her brother Kayky Brito’s newborn son

The actress Sthefany Brito is celebrating the birth of his nephew, his brother’s son Kayky Brito. Kayky Brito’s son with his girlfriend, journalist Tâmara Dalcanale, is called Kael and the newborn came into the world just two days ago.

Sthefany Brito showed beautiful pictures of the baby. In one of the records, Kayky Brito appears with her newborn child in her arms. And in the other photo you can see the cute baby’s feet.

When showing the beautiful photos, Stefany insisted on declaring herself to her nephew. “When Enrico arrived I was run over by an unconditional love, which even if I wanted very badly could describe the dimension and I thought it would not be possible to feel love greater than this…Here comes this little bald little thing and shows me once again that I was wrong! Seeing my brother holding his son is one of those moments that makes me stop (very emotional) and thank God for being alive and able to witness the arrival of this prince in our family! Kael, auntie loves you with all her heart and will love you forever my love! There’s a little cousin here (half gross) who’s going to be crazy about you! Welcome to this big world and our family!” she said.

In view of the declaration of Sthefany Brito, Kayky replied: “An infinite life of eternity by your side will always be like that”. And several famous people praised little Kael. “All the happiness in the world my brother… prepare yourself to receive the blessings that this little angel brought with him from heaven! Very happy for you!”, said actor Fernanda Sampaio. And the actress Fernanda Freitas said: “Ehhhh!”.

Many netizens also praised Kayky Brito’s son. “How beautiful! Congratulations on the nephew!”, commented a netizen. And another netizen also said: “Cheers and lots of smiles for Kael! And what a beautiful daddy!”. A netizen also commented: “May God bless this family more and more each day, much health and peace”.

