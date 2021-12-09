Still no offers, Cruzeiro seeks foreign investors for SAF

Cruzeiro is looking for a foreign investor for the club-company project along the lines of SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol). The club, however, still does not have a fixed partner, as determined by Super.FC. One of the members of the SAF Commission, Alvimar Perrella, confirmed the investigation of the report.

“There is nothing concrete about investors at the moment. Neither BMG, nor Ronaldo Fenômeno, nor one, nor two, nor three. Nothing can happen before the General Assembly on December 17th. What is disclosed now is internet stuff, the that happens at a time like this. These are speculations,” he told the Super.FC.

The club’s communication director, Vinícius Lordello, spoke about the possibility of new investors arriving.

“We work with facts. So, to put an end to mismatched words, here we go: Pedrinho was invited to participate in the SAF Constitution Committee, having preferred to nominate one of his sons, Bruninho, who is already a very active participant in the process”, commented.

“With regard to the investor profile, Cruzeiro, with the public support of XP and Alvarez & Marsal, is focused on preferentially seeking a single, foreign investor. Important: There is or was not any negotiation with BMG,” he added.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.