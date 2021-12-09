Stock market rises to the highest level since October; dollar drops to BRL 5.535

The Ibovespa amended today its fifth consecutive increase, of 0.5%, and closed at 108,095.53 points — the highest level since October 25 (108,714.55). The main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) has been rising for five straight days.

The commercial dollar fell 1.49% and ended the day quoted at R$ 5.535 on sale — the lowest value in three weeks since November 17 (R$ 5.524). This is the second consecutive fall of the US currency, before the announcement of the new basic interest rate by the Copom and the partial enactment of the PEC dos Precatórios.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

New Selic

At the end of its two-day meeting, which ends this Wednesday after the markets close, the BC should announce an increase in the Selic rate to 9.25% per year, from the current 7.75%, according to a survey by Reuters with economists.

Higher interest rates in Brazil increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, which would tend to attract more foreign resources to the country, increasing demand for the real.

The Central Bank’s statement should focus investors on this Wednesday, as experts speculate about possible indications of change in the pace of monetary tightening for the next Copom meetings, amid recent signs of a slowdown in economic activity.

Sliced ​​PEC and Brazil Aid

Meanwhile, in Brasília, the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), announced on Tuesday an agreement around the PEC dos Precatório, which was partially enacted this afternoon . The two Houses intend to vote on the divergent sections before the parliamentary recess.

The agreement guarantees the fiscal space for the payment of the Brazil Aid, since the list of topics for consensus between the Chamber and the Senate already includes a change in the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

The federal government published on Tuesday night, in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União, a provisional measure that institutes the so-called Extraordinary Benefit, guaranteeing the payment in December of 400 reais to the families covered by the Auxílio Brasil program.

Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital, told Reuters that the “slicing has brought some relief; finance its financial aid program to the population.

*With Reuters