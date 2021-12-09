Stock markets operate in decline, Copom hires a new 1.5 pp hike for the Selic and more issues that will move the market today

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

World markets operate mostly at a low on this Thursday (9), with investors eyeing the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron variant of the new coronavirus and awaiting weekly data on US unemployment insurance claims.

In the domestic scenario, with inflation relentless and the economy in technical recession, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decided to raise the Selic from 7.75% to 9.25% per year, as expected, but it was in addition, when contracting a new high of 1.50 point in February, to 10.75%.

With yesterday’s decision, Selic reached its highest level since September 2017, when it was in a easing cycle after reaching 14.25% amid the 2015 and 2016 crisis.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In addition, the promulgation of the PEC dos Precatório took place yesterday (8) in a sliced ​​way.

On the economic agenda, the highlights will be inflation data from Brazil and employment in the United States, along with bond auctions here and abroad.

In the morning, FGV will release the first preview of the December IGP-M, at 8:00 am, while in the US, at 10:30 am, the weekly unemployment claims, which are expected to decline slightly, from 222,000 in the previous week to 220,000.

In the corporate field, Nubank shares will begin trading on the stock exchange today (9), being the bank with the highest market value in Latin America.

1. World Scholarships

U.S

US futures indices retreat this Thursday morning (9). The global recovery is undergoing an important test, with investors eyeing high volatility until there is more clarity on the threat of the Ômicron variant to the economy, in addition to the US consumer inflation figures that will be released tomorrow and the Federal meeting. Reserve, scheduled for next week, which may provide clues to the pace of gradual declines and rises in interest rates.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.18%

S&P 500 Future (USA), -0.19%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.20%

Asia

Asian markets closed in positive territory, with the exception of the Nikkei, the BC of China set its benchmark rate for the yuan at a weaker-than-expected level against the dollar, signaling its discomfort with its currency’s recent rally.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Nikkei (Japan), -0.47% (closed)

Shanghai SE (China), +0.98% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +1.08% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), +0.93% (closed)

Europe

European markets are trading higher with investors betting that the economic impact of the Omicron Covid variant will not be as severe as initially thought. Investors are also eyeing the US employment data.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.01%

Dax (Germany), +0.04%

CAC 40 (France), +0.23%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.40%

Commodities

Oil prices retreated on Thursday after governments imposed restrictions to limit the spread of omicron, including Britain ordering people to work from home again, Denmark closing restaurants, bars and schools and China interrupting tourist travel in Guangdong group.

WTI Oil, -0.19%, at US$ 72.22 a barrel

Brent Oil, -0.46%, at US$ 75.47 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Stock Exchange was down -3.17% to 642.50 yuan, equivalent to $101.26

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.58% to $49,444.01 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Covid

Pfizer and BioNTech said initial laboratory studies show that a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine may be needed to neutralize the new strain.

The research, carried out with antibody tests, showed that two doses may not be enough to protect people against infection by the new variant. Still, Pfizer and BioNTech believe these two doses may protect against severe cases of Covid-19.

The drugmakers said they continue to make progress in developing a vaccine that is specific for Ômicron. The forecast is that the immunizing agent will be available in March of next year, if necessary.

Furthermore, one study found that Ômicron is 4.2 times more transmissible than the delta variant in its early stages.

United Kingdom

The rise in Covid’s Omicron cases in the UK is on such a steep trajectory that the country has been warned to prepare for a million cases by the end of the month.

The UK Health Safety Agency said yesterday (7) that the new variant is exhibiting a significant growth advantage over the delta variant, “which means it is likely to outperform the delta in the UK and become the dominant variant ”.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Brazil

In Brazil, the moving average of deaths by Covid in 7 days in Brazil was 183, a drop of 16% compared to the level of 14 days before, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 8,819, which represents a drop of 7% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 138,180,459 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 64.78% of the population.

They took at least the first dose, 159,855,495 people, representing 74.94% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 19,263,246 people, or 9.03% of the population.

3. PEC of Precatório

In a troubled session, the Senate promulgates common texts of the PEC dos Precatório. The divergent part of the proposal now goes back to the Chamber of Deputies. The president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), cut regimental paths and scheduled voting for Tuesday (14).

Senators pointed out during the Congress session that there was a breach of agreement in the choice of the parts of the proposal to be published in a sliced ​​manner.

The enactment list contains an article that does not match the demand of senators regarding the need to link the fiscal space to be created with the PEC to social security.

According to senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), the link –established in article 4 of the Senate proposal– was placed as a condition for the slicing of the PEC to be accepted by the senators.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Senator Paulo Rocha (PT-PA) also identified a problem in another article, pointing out a divergence between what was agreed upon and what is planned to be enacted.

Legal framework of the foreign exchange market

Yesterday (8), the Senate approved the bill that establishes a new legal framework for the foreign exchange market (PL 5.387/2019, authored by the Executive Branch). Among other points, the proposal makes room for Brazilian banks and financial institutions to invest abroad resources raised in the country or abroad, in addition to facilitating the use of Brazilian currency in international transactions. The rapporteur for the matter in the Senate was Carlos Viana (PSD-MG). Now the text is going to be sanctioned by the Presidency of the Republic.

Readjustment to public servants

President Jair Bolsonaro once again promised a raise for public servants in 2022, the year in which he is running for re-election. “Adjustment would be 3%, 4%, 5%, 2%, whichever is 1%”, said Bolsonaro, in an interview with Gazeta do Povo, recorded in the morning and aired on the night of this Wednesday, 8. “Servidor, in large part, it deserves it”, he added.

However, the Chief Executive warned that the increase would not restore inflation: “There is no space”, he said.

Less than a month ago, Bolsonaro had already promised to please the civil servants if the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório was approved by deputies and senators.

4. Selic

After maintaining the “flight plan” and raising the Selic once again by 1.5 percentage points – to 9.25% per year – the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) signaled a new increase of the same magnitude at the next meeting, in February, to 10.75% per year.

Even so, the collegiate left the door open for an even stronger action on the basic interest rate and promised to persevere until inflation projections are once again anchored in the targets for the coming years.

“The Copom emphasizes that the future steps of monetary policy may be adjusted to ensure the convergence of inflation to its targets, and will depend on the evolution of economic activity, the balance of risks and inflation projections and expectations for the relevant monetary policy horizon ”, repeated the BC.

The committee says the decision is compatible with inflation convergence to the target over the relevant horizon, which includes calendar years 2022 and 2023.

Hawkish

Posture seen as more hawkish should pressure future interest rates shorter, as the communication reduces the chance of a slowdown in the pace of monetary tightening from next year, as expected by the market.

According to Gustavo Pessoa, partner and manager of Legacy Capital, the final Selic indication seems to be consistent with what is priced in the curve, something close to 12%.

5. Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

The analysis of the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) was postponed, in defeat for the government.

A few hours before the start of the session scheduled for yesterday (8), the minister-rapporteur for the process, Aroldo Cedraz, had not presented his opinion to the other members of the body’s collegiate body and surprised other ministers by withdrawing from the agenda.

The trial of the process should take place in an extraordinary session to be called by the TCU for next Wednesday, 15th. The minister had promised to make the vote available on the afternoon of Tuesday, 7, which did not happen. The delay led some ministers to consider a request for a view, so that there is more time to understand the matter.

In addition, BNDES scheduled a hearing on the Eletrobras privatization process for December 22, 2021.

Nubank

Nubank arrived on the Stock Exchange as the most valuable financial institution in Latin America. Fintech set a price of $9 per share in its IPO. At this amount, the bank will debut on the stock exchange worth US$ 41.7 billion.

Copel (CPLE6)

Copel estimates a Capex of BRL 2.1 billion in 2022. More than half of the resources originate from energy distribution, with a value of BRL 1.6 billion.

In addition, Copel (CPLE6) approved the payment of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) in the total amount of R$283.1 million, of which R$R$0.0974 per common share; R$0.1072 per PNA and PNB share and R$0.5264 per Unit share.

To be entitled to the JCP, the shareholder must have ownership of the share by December 30th. In which assets acquired after January 3rd will already be considered ex-revenues. However, the company from Paraná has not yet defined the date for payment of the resource.

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.72 per share, totaling R$707.1 million. Payment will be made on December 29, 2021. Shareholders holding shares issued by the company on April 30, 2021 are entitled to receive dividends.

(With Estadão, Reuters, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

Analyst at Rico Corretora teaches practical tools to consistently extract profits from the financial market. Sign up for free.

Related