Stocks cheaper than 1 liter of gasoline recommended by analysts

The high price of gasoline in Brazil makes comparisons with other products almost inevitable. After all, for the same price as a liter of fuel (or very close) it is even possible to buy shares on the stock exchange.

The request of UOL, analysts Bruno Komura, from Ouro Preto Investimentos, and Enrico Cozzolino, from the Levante analysis house, listed a series of papers with a value below R$ 8 – the price that a liter of gasoline already reaches in some Brazilian states. Only one of the stocks indicated is slightly above that price, traded at R$8.95.

For Bruno Komura, B3 currently offers several shares of cheap companies that, with less than ten reais, make it possible for investors to make good deals in the long term.

Check out the roles and valuation of Komura and Cozzolino below, considering approximate quotations on 12/8. The target price is the value that analysts expect the stock to reach.

anima (ANIM3)

Matthew Group (GMAT3)

Quotation: BRL 6.31

Target Price: R$ 12.00

It operates mainly in the Northeast and uses the cash & model carry, also known as wholesale, which mixes wholesale and retail. At a time of high uncertainty like the current one, it can be very attractive because it works as an industry countercyclical.

Waterways of Brazil (HBSA3)

Quotation: BRL 3.08

Target price: BRL 7.50

It suffered a lot from the agro sector, with problems such as grain crops in the Midwest and the water crisis, where the lack of rain affected production and caused the demand to sell the grains to cool down. It has high potential. In addition to being a cheaper modal.

JHSF (JHSF3)

Quotation: BRL 5.53

Target price: BRL 8.20

The civil construction sector has suffered a lot because of the high interest rate environment, which makes real estate financing more expensive, and the increase in unemployment. The result of the companies, however, has not yet been so affected. the audience of JHSF it is high-income and tends to show resistance even in an adverse scenario. The company is similar to a holding company, it has shopping malls, incorporation, retail and airport.

Enrico Cozzolino, from Levante, chooses to include the retailer Via, owner of Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio. Check out the analyst’s rating:

VIA (VIIA3)

Quotation: BRL 5.79

Target price: Under review

Despite the risks, with high unemployment and inflation eroding purchasing power, the company is cheap and priced as of March 2020, at the height of the coronavirus crisis, even though the company has moved forward since then.

Quotation: BRL 8.95

Target price: BRL 15

College education. One of the best companies in the sector, according to Komura. It has a good retention rate, good perception of the quality of courses by students. In addition, it is present in the medical sector, which is highly resistant to crises.

How to evaluate stocks?

Even though the price catches the attention of the beginning investor, the value on the broker’s application screen alone should not be the only item to be analyzed before the purchase.

“The share price level itself cannot be a differential for the analysis,” said Bruno Komura, from Ouro Preto Investimentos.

“It’s always good to analyze the multiples as the P/E (price/profit), P/VP (price/book value), EV/EBITDA (company value/EBITDA) of the company in question and compare with competitors and peers to look for issues to analyze,” said the analyst.

The investor can find the data in the balance sheets published quarterly by the companies, available in the Investor Relations section of the companies.

Also, according to Virginia Prestes, equity strategist at The hill Capital, the investor cannot buy a stock just because it has fallen too much or is too cheap.

“It’s not worth buying a stock just because it has gone down a lot. This is a mistake many investors make. It’s necessary to understand the reason why that stock dropped so much. Something might have happened to the company and it changed, justifying the fall,” stated.

For Prestes, before looking for bargains on the stock exchange, investors need to know their risk profile and make a conscious allocation of money.

“Me I always like to talk about allocation percentage. So, identify the investor’s profile and think of a percentage to which he may be exposed in variable income, because when the stock market rises, this percentage becomes more representative and he will sell some of the shares and reallocate, and when the stock market falls , the opposite occurs and naturally he will end up buying low and selling high, which is the correct way,” he said.