Superior East Sector sells out and Fluminense opens North Sector for a game against Chapecoense | Rio de Janeiro

The numbers are close to the Maracanã audience record for the season: 48,981, in Flamengo x Corinthians, on 11/17. The record for the season in Brazilian football is 61,573, in Atlético-MG x Bahia, on 12/05, for the 37th round, in Mineirão.

A simple victory over Chapecoense is enough for Fluminense to secure at least the seventh place and guarantee themselves in the Pre-Libertadores 2022. In order to seek a direct place in the group stage, Tricolor will depend on a combination of results: it will have to win and hope for Bragantino, in sixth place, not to win against Internacional, who are also fighting for Pre-Libertadores, in their stadium. A draw at Nabi Abi Chedid will be enough, as both would finish with 54 points, and Flu will have two more victories in the tiebreaker criteria.