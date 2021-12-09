Superior East Sector sells out and Fluminense opens North Sector for a game against Chapecoense | Rio de Janeiro

the fans of Fluminense is determined to fill Maracanã and, who knows, beat the stadium’s attendance record for the year this Thursday, 9:30 pm, against Chapceonse, for the last round of the Brasileirão, in the club’s farewell of the 2021 season. This morning, the club reported that the Upper East Sector is another sold out. With that, the North Sector was opened. In addition to the Upper East, three other sectors had already been used up for the confrontation: South, Lower East and West.
According to the last part, there are already more than 40 thousand tickets sold for the last Tricolor game in 2021.
Fluminense Maracanã fans — Photo: MAILSON SANTANA/FLUMINENSE FC
The numbers are close to the Maracanã audience record for the season: 48,981, in Flamengo x Corinthians, on 11/17. The record for the season in Brazilian football is 61,573, in Atlético-MG x Bahia, on 12/05, for the 37th round, in Mineirão.
Members can guarantee tickets at sociofutebol.com.br/, while the general public can buy tickets in fluminensefc.futebolcard.com.
Vale vacancy at Libertadores
A simple victory over Chapecoense is enough for Fluminense to secure at least the seventh place and guarantee themselves in the Pre-Libertadores 2022. In order to seek a direct place in the group stage, Tricolor will depend on a combination of results: it will have to win and hope for Bragantino, in sixth place, not to win against Internacional, who are also fighting for Pre-Libertadores, in their stadium. A draw at Nabi Abi Chedid will be enough, as both would finish with 54 points, and Flu will have two more victories in the tiebreaker criteria.
