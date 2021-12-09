Supposedly ex-affair of Marília Mendonça is accused of criticizing Murilo Huff for being on the “fun”, and the countryman says: “God knows all things”

WL! Singer Matheuzinho, named as Marília Mendonça’s last affair, became involved in a controversy with Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend and father of the singer’s son, little Leo. This Tuesday (7), the print of a conversation attributed to Matheuzinho circulated on the internet, in which he criticized Murilo for being on the “binge” a little more than a month after the death of the Queen of Suffering.

In the conversation in question, which would have taken place in Instagram direct messages, Matheuzinho received criticism from an internet user for having fun at a party. “Widower is already on the spree, already“, would have fired the person. Then, the singer would have countered with irony, involving Murilo in the story. “The other who claims to be a widower you have to send a message. is on the party too“says the message.

Faced with the repercussion, the boy used his Twitter to deny the print. “Fake news. stop“, wrote Matheuzinho. Huff also manifested himself on the social network. “Class, let’s not get into a fight please… it’s not our intention to feed any kind of hatred. God knows everything“, stated Leo’s father.

Fake news! STOP — Matheuzinho (@mcmatheuzinhof) December 7, 2021

gang, let’s not get into a fight please… it’s not our intention to feed any kind of hatred. God knows all things 🙏🏼 — Murilo Huff (@murilohuff) December 7, 2021

As is known, Marília lost her life in a tragic plane crash on November 5th. A few days earlier, Matheuzinho had been named as the artist’s affair. On his social networks, the boy lamented the death of the sertaneja. “Marília, my love, my heart is devastated, without ground, I don’t even know if I can write here everything I’m feeling. Hurt so much. This morning, when I dropped you off at the gym, we said goodbye and promised to see each other on Sunday, we talked so much this morning, right, Fifi? We talk about everything! We live beautiful and happy moments!“he wrote.

“You were an exemplary daughter, a dedicated mother, a person who always wanted to help everyone around her, a determined professional and without a doubt a wonderful woman that I had the privilege of having by my side and I was able to share incredible moments, even if barely time. The pain I feel now is immense and inexplicable. Is the eternal longing that invaded my heart with no date to leave. Marília, rest in peace“, lamented the singer.

Murilo, on the other hand, was in a relationship with Marília for 3 years, between comings and goings. In July 2020, the first termination took place, but reconciliation came in November. Almost a year later, in September, the artists put another end to the relationship. Father of the singer’s son, Leo, almost 2 years old, Huff was very shaken by Mendonça’s death, and went in tears at his first show after the tragedy, on December 4th, when he received a tribute from Gustavo Mendonça, brother of the sertaneja.