Supreme drops convictions against Srgio Cabral, former governor of Rio – Politics

This year, Srgio Cabral, former governor of Rio, completed five years in prison (photo: AFP) The Federal Supreme Court (STF) overturned one of the convictions of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Srgio Cabral, determined by judge Marcelo Bretas within the scope of the Exposed Fracture Operation. The case could be a loophole for other decisions against Cabral to be overturned.

For the Second Panel of the Court, there was no connection between the deviations in Health and the corruption found in the Secretariat of Works, which resulted in Operation Calicut, the first action against the former governor.

The decision still has no effect on the maintenance of Srgio Cabral’s prison. Therefore, the five preventive arrest warrants against him remain valid. The politician still has 21 convictions, which add up to 399 years and 11 months in prison. But the possible precedent could change Srgio Cabral’s criminal situation a lot.

prisoner

This year, Srgio Cabral, former governor of Rio, completed five years in prison. Arrested by the Car Wash operation, he is the only heavyweight politician still incarcerated because of the schemes investigated by the task force.

Cabral was detained during the Federal Police’s Operation Calicute, accused of receiving bribes in exchange for contracts for works such as the renovation of the Maracan, the Metropolitan Arch and the PAC das Favelas. The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) denounced the policy in 37 criminal actions, 35 of which by Lava-Jato. He is accused of crimes such as corruption, money laundering, criminal organization and currency evasion.