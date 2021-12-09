Sylvinho is dissatisfied? Out on Friday? Understand what the coach thinks about the future at Corinthians | corinthians

This Thursday, coach Sylvinho leads Corinthians’ 38th and last game in the Brasileirão, at 9:30 pm (GMT), against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul. But will it be a farewell?

Throughout the week, the coach’s situation became a recurrent topic on social media. Information about the technician’s alleged dissatisfaction with the criticisms and a possible decision to ask for the hat on Friday due to threats to his family have gained the internet.

From the beginning, the report of the ge heard the same answer: there is no possibility of a resignation from Sylvinho. The coach is happy and hopeful with a better 2022.

1 of 2 Sylvinho at Corinthians game in Itaquera — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Sylvinho at Corinthians game in Itaquera — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Some criticism really annoys the trainer. Well-reviewed by the cast and board, the coach suffers great rejection from fans, but he believes that with a good pre-season and some punctual reinforcements, he will be able to obtain better results from next year.

Sylvinho’s understanding is that the work in 2021, despite some moments of turmoil, was positive. The main objective, to reach the next Libertadores, was achieved amidst an atmosphere of harmony and trust between players and coaching staff.

– What I can say is that I’m very happy at the club. We have a loyal and strong work, with quality inside, very aligned with the board. They are very present at the club, both they and us, the coaching staff. We work with great joy, we have a very good environment, fatigue, support and athletes, the protagonists. The results are favorable, expressive numbers – said the coach, after the draw with Grêmio, last Sunday.

Last month, the player’s daughter recorded a video with reports of name-calling she had been receiving. From a distance, since she lives in Spain, the technician was only bothered by the exposure of the family and the proportion that the subject had taken on. At no time did he consider asking to leave.

Averse to social media, Sylvinho follows little about what is said about him on the internet, although he is armed with information from people around him.

So far, the coach has led Corinthians in 39 games, with 15 wins, 13 draws and 11 defeats, taking advantage of 49.5% of the points. His contract with Timão runs until the end of next year and there is no penalty for termination.

+ Watch: everything about Timão on Globo, sportv and ge