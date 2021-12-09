Tatá cries live in honor of Paulo Gustavo

Tatá Werneck cried live today during the presentation of the Multishow Award (see the list of winners here) while paying homage to his friend Paulo Gustavo, who died as a result of covid-19 at the age of 42, on April 4th.

“Paulo Gustavo is the funniest person I’ve ever met in my life. His love broke many paradigms. Paulo showed that he could be the funniest father in the world,” said the comedian.

“I met Paulo Gustavo on my birthday. And this friendship has lasted 11 years and he became an inspiration to me. He was a light for me. I really miss Paulo, but this absence is just not greater than the gift from to have his presence in our lives. Now, he would say that ‘it’s beautiful, but a little long.’ My friend, I love you so much,” he added.

The tribute also included actresses Cacau Protássio, Samantha Schmütz and Catarina Abdalla, who were also moved to say goodbye to the comedian, who presented the Multishow Award for many years.

“Rare talent and reference for many generations. They could have left him in the comfort zone, but he preferred to use all of this to make us cry with laughter and emotion,” lamented Samantha.

His mother, Dona Déa, his sister, Ju Amaral, and his widower, Thales Bretas, were in the audience following the award.

Paulo was hospitalized in Rio because of the virus. He had to be treated with ECMO, a kind of artificial lung. The humorist had fistulas that caused air to leak from the lung and triggered a gas embolism — when blood vessels are clogged by air bubbles.