Tatá Werneck makes fun of Fiuk at the ‘Multishow Award’ and makes an unusual apology after a disagreement; watch

Tatá Werneck doesn’t speak out… and this is one of the reasons that makes us adore her even more! Responsible for commanding the “Prémio Multishow 2021” alongside singer Iza, the comedian spared no one throughout the night and fired several tantrums at celebrities like Fiuk, with whom she exchanged snipes on the networks last week. Both fell out after airing the musician’s participation in “Lady Night”.

At the awards, Tatá mentioned the son of Fábio Jr. after being “scolded” by Iza for talking about subjects that were outside the script. “You’re leaving the script, right, Tatá?!… We hadn’t agreed on that”, commented the singer. “Love, don’t Fiuk, no, please. Do not make this controversy, no”, replied the actress, causing laughter from the audience.

For those who didn’t understand the indirect, we explain. Fiuk failed to answer some questions asked by Werneck on his talk show and, on the networks, claimed that the subjects would be out of the “script” previously agreed with the presenter. She, on the other hand, denied the boy’s statements.

tatá werneck mother of brazilian humor!!! pic.twitter.com/CxCGlFWrf2 — matheus (@whomath) December 9, 2021

This, however, was not the only moment that Tatá made jokes involving the ex-BBB. During the closing of the event, Clara Maria’s mother took the stage with a very caricature look, while wearing a headband with the words “100% Fiuk”. “We have reached the end of yet another Multishow Award, which is already part of the history of Brazilian music. Come here, Tatá”, summoned Iza, who was surprised by her friend’s outfit.

“My love, I’m your fan, you’re wonderful. It is a pleasure to be here, I am very happy to be with you for another year. If Globo likes it, next year there will be Domingão da Tatazão”, said Tatá, who subsequently amended an apology to Cléo’s brother. “Guys, I wanted to apologize to Fiuk. I want to make up. 100% Fiuk!”, she cried. “It’s written on her forehead, you can see it, right?”, reacted the technique of “The Voice Brasil”.

“I want to apologize to Fiuk.” (Tata)

The spoiled brat will be screwed now until 2057. DELICIA.🗣️ #Multishow Award pic.twitter.com/IHrU5XRC90 — Sérgio Santos (@ZAMENZA) December 9, 2021

