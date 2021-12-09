Tatá Werneck makes jokes at the presentation of the “Multishow Award”

Presenter of the “Multishow Award” (see the list of winners here) tonight, Tatá Werneck spared hardly anyone from his jokes.

The comedian recalled several recent episodes that became a topic on the internet, such as the most recent video by Tiago Iorc, the wave of layoffs at Globo and Fiuk’s controversy on Lady Night.

Presenter alongside Tatá, Iza joked that she was leaving the ‘script’ and Tatá asked her not to ‘do Fiuk’ and embark on this controversy, referencing the recent episode of Lady Night.

See other jokes that Tatá made during the presentation of the program:

Doctor Deolane

Tatá joked with Dr. Deolane, when talking about the event that had “ostentation, celebrity, sub-celebrity, income, gold, welcome to Dr. Deolane’s party”.

Gkay stuff

Tatá recalled the party that has shaken the world of celebrities and celebrities, when he joked that the Multishow Award brought “wonderful people and everyone who wasn’t invited to Gkay’s party”.

“Has Flay come or is he sleeping on the rail yet?”, he completed.

Renato Gaucho

Not even the recent resignation of Renato Gaúcho from the position of coach at Flamengo escaped Tatá, who joked that he wasn’t present because “the guys asked him to leave”.

James Yorc

Tatá even played with the most recent clip by Tiago Iorc, which talked about masculinity.

“He doesn’t come. He found out he’s a man and he’s super upset. Wow, sorry for being a man. Sometimes you give the wrong blowjob, the person takes off their shirt and makes a six-minute video. Just kidding, James, Really your video is nice. Not nice, well done”, the presenter fired.

Globe bankrupt?

The recent wave of layoffs at Globo, which has started to work more for contracts with works, was also “the target” of Tatá’s jokes, when Iza praised her dress.

“Last year I went to talk about the budget, that my dress bought RedeTV!, I was sued, but really, this year Globo, how are you, this dress buys Globo, right?”