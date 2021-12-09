Tatá Werneck mocks Fiuk, Tiago Iorc, Mara Maravilha and Xuxa’s ship at Multishow · TV News

Presenter of the Multishow 2021 Awards alongside singer Iza, Tatá Werneck showed a sharp mood at the beginning of the ceremony this Wednesday (8). The comedian spared no one and fired up a fuss at Fiuk, Tiago Iorc, RedeTV! and Wonder Wonder. Even the tragic fire on the Xuxa Park scene in 2001 became a joke on the actress’ lips.

Tatá’s first target in the opening speech was Tiago Iorc. “He’s not coming today. He found out he’s a man and he’s super upset. He’s at home, [dizendo] ‘I’m sorry for being a man'”, she joked, referring to the singer’s speech in the video for Masculinidade.

Not even the brief affair the two had between 2016 and 2017 was spared. “Sometimes a wrong blowjob you give, the person takes off his shirt and makes a six-minute video. Just kidding, Tiago, your video is very tasty. Not tasty, well done”, he corrected himself.

The Lady Night presenter also valued the fact that Xuxa’s famous ship is part of the award’s scenario this year. “That ship? The original ship? That Xuxa flies in the end?” asked Iza. “I don’t know if it flies, but we know it catches on fire,” replied Tatá. In January 2001, a fire on the scene of the Xuxa program left 26 injured, some in serious condition.

Excited, the actress said that ex-BBBs João Luiz Pedrosa, Camilla de Lucas and Mara Maravilha were ready to snipe Xuxa. “Is Mara here?” Iza asked. “No, he’s at home, but trying to snipe Xuxa,” fired Tatá. Last month, the two former children’s presenters publicly exchanged barbs, and the Bahia woman even used the term “dead mental” to refer to the blonde.

Afterwards, The Voice technician praised the dress worn by Tatá and pointed out that the budget for the look was high. “It doesn’t talk about budget, because last year I said that my dress was buying RedeTV! and I was sued. But really, this year, the way Globo is doing, this dress buys Globo. Do you want to buy your Globo? top, get yours,” he joked.

Afterwards, Iza became serious and asked Tatá to follow the award’s script. “We hadn’t agreed on this,” he said. “Love, don’t make Fiuk, no. Don’t make this controversy,” replied the comedian.

For those who didn’t understand the joke, the son of Fábio Jr. didn’t like some of the jokes made by his colleague on Lady Night and complained that they hadn’t combined those jokes. He refused to answer trick questions and caused a talk show clime.