Tatá Werneck pins Fiuk and Mara Maravilha live at the Multishow Awards | Television

Tatá Werneck led the Multishow Award alongside Iza this Wednesday (8th). During the live program, the presenter didn’t miss the opportunity and gave a stab at Fiuk, with whom he had a controversy this week. Who also did not escape the satires of the comedian was Mara Maravilha, who became a joke for her fight with Xuxa Meneghel.

At one point, while presenting the musical attraction, Iza questioned something about the QR code. “You are leaving the script, right Tatá? We hadn’t agreed on that, are you…”, joked the artist, giving the cue to the actress. “Love, don’t Fiuk please. No such controversy,” she mocked, drawing laughter from the audience.

Internet users quickly commented on the situation on social networks, enjoying the daring humor of the Globo presenter. “She’s the big one and she knows she is”, amused Isis. “Hey, if she’s like that no on, imagine no off”, commented Leozinho, on Twitter. In addition to Fiuk, Tatá spoke about Mara Maravilha when commenting on the people who were part of this year’s awards.

“Ex-Big Brothers, João Luiz Pedrosa, Camila de Lucas and Mara Maravilha, trying to snipe Xuxa”, joked Tata. “Is Mara here?” Iza asked, not understanding. “No, he’s at home, but trying to snipe Xuxa”. This comment by the presenter makes reference to the times when Mara provoked Xuxa when she had the opportunity. Last time, the SBT contractor made a parody with a song by Meneguel and to make matters worse, she had a capacitist speech.

Continues after advertising

Understand the crap between Tatá Werneck and Fiuk

This whole mess started after the interview that Tata Werneck conducted with Fiuk on his show, Lady Night, was aired. During the chat, netizens pointed out that the actor would have been unfriendly to Rafa Vitti’s wife. However, Tatá defended the singer: “Friends, don’t attack Fiuk, no. He sent a super cute message thanking him and I’m also very grateful to him for going. It’s OK. Wow, I even thought you were going to ship the couple”.

Next, Fiuk made a video, claiming that he had arranged some things before the interview. “I’m sorry, Treat, if it ended up getting a little awkward, anyway… It wasn’t for a bad heart, guys, just because it really came out of what we had agreed a little bit, so it was a delicate moment for me that I swear that I don’t know how to act at the time, I did my best there”, he stated.

However, Tatá did not like this statement. The presenter used Twitter to deny that “it matches the script”. “For those who might be interested: I don’t match scripts with anyone on the show. I explain pictures and ask what subject I can’t talk about. Point. The only combined frame is the ‘Pie with Climon’ I made last season”.

Fans later accused Tratou of “feeding hate” says Fiuk, which Clara’s mother denied. When refuting the subject, the son of Fábio Júnior unburdened himself. “Annoying, boring, great. I’m not perfect, nor do I pretend to be. But now… Gee, liar? Liar is fuck*”, complained.

Watch: