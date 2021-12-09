TCU postpones Eletrobras privatization analysis | Policy

Minister Aroldo Cedraz, from the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), removed from the agenda of this Wednesday’s session (8) the process that analyzes the privatization of Eletrobras, the largest electricity company in Latin America.

Cedraz is the rapporteur of the process, which still does not have a date to return to the TCU agenda. The court holds the last session of the year next Wednesday (15).

The postponement is a setback for the government, which has the approval of the court this year to be able to carry out the privatization process and conclude it by May 2022.

The government’s assessment is that, after that date, privatization would not be possible, due to market fluctuations given the proximity of next year’s presidential elections.

Government creates new state-owned company to privatize Eletrobras

So far, according to the g1, the minister has not concluded his vote due to differences in the privatization values.

After TCU’s first approval, the government has to submit the process for voting at the Eletrobras shareholders’ meeting and conclude the separation of Eletronuclear and Itaipu Binacional, which will remain under the Union’s shareholding control.

Once these steps are completed, the draft notice returns to a final analysis by the TCU, which will focus on the privatization model chosen by the government – capitalization.

Only after TCU’s second approval will the government be able to capitalize, in the form of a primary offering of Eletrobras shares. This operation will reduce the Union’s voting capital in the company, from 70% to 45%.

In this way, the Union ceases to be the majority shareholder of Eletrobras and, consequently, withdraws from the control of the company.

Despite maintaining a still relevant position, the privatization model provides that no shareholder will be able to vote with more than 10% of its capital. The objective is to pulverize the company’s capital and make Eletrobras a “corporation”, that is, a company without a majority shareholder. A similar model was adopted in the privatization of Embraer.

In this first stage, which was scheduled for this Wednesday, TCU will evaluate the economic-financial modeling of privatization, such as the concession bonus that the privatized Eletrobras will need to pay the government for the renewal of contracts for hydroelectric plants.

The plants will no longer operate under the accounts regime – which only remunerates costs – to operate under the free market regime. The quota system was created during the Dilma Rousseff government to artificially lower electricity bills at the time.

The forecast is that the amount to be paid for the renewal of contracts – also called “decotization” – is R$ 29.8 billion, reverted to the Energy Development Account (CDE), a sector fund that subsidizes actions in the sector. The government wants to use R$ 5 billion already in 2022 to reduce the impact of the readjustment of the electricity bill.

It is also planned to raise R$ 23 billion for the National Treasury, from the primary offering of shares.

However, the technical area of ​​TCU identified modeling flaws in the order of R$ 16.2 billion. Of this total, BRL 5.6 billion has already been recognized by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), which undertook to make the necessary corrections.

For the rest, clarification was requested from the ministry, which has already responded. The answer is being evaluated by Minister Aroldo Cedraz.