Teenager arrested on charges of decapitating sister; mother would have helped in the crime

A teenager was arrested accused of decapitating his 19-year-old sister on Sunday (5) in Vaijapur, India. According to local police, the victim’s mother had helped her son to commit the crime by holding the girl’s legs. Information is from CNN.

According to local media, the victim, who married against his parents’ will five months ago, was two months pregnant. After the marriage, the woman had no more contact with her family and moved in with her husband.

On Sunday (5), the mother and brother of the victim went to the house and the victim invited them for tea. “It was then that the brother took a scythe, struck it four times and decapitated it. They then took the head and kept it outside the house, in the backyard, and left the body inside,” said police officer Kailash Prajapati.

The woman’s husband was sleeping at home at the time of the crime and woke up when he heard the noise, police said. “The teenager attacked him too, but he managed to escape,” Prajapati said.

After committing the crime, mother and son went to the police station. “The boy is a minor according to his birth certificate and has been sent to a home for minors and the mother is in custody,” police said.

Police are awaiting the autopsy results to confirm whether the victim was indeed pregnant. According to local media, the facts fit the pattern of an honor killing. The “honour crime” is characterized by the murder of a woman or girl by male family members, who justify their actions by alleging that the victim brought dishonor to the family.

