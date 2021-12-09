Telegram 8.3 released with anonymous messages, design changes and Live Text support

The Telegram received a new update last Tuesday (7th) with a number of new features and improved range of tools debuted in the previous update. O Telegram 8.3 focuses on enhancing privacy and improve the user experience with more practical and intuitive functions. The messenger has gained great popularity among Brazilians over the past few months due to the drop in Meta’s services, in addition to being titled as a “forerunner of news” which, only then, are implemented by WhatsApp, its biggest rival.

Check out below all the improvements and new functions brought by Telegram 8.3.

Anonymous messages and protected content

Telegram 8.3 highlights a new functionality that will preserve the identity of a participant in a public group or in channel comments. It is now possible to “assume the identity” of a channel to send messages anonymously in these conversations, so that the profile picture and username is not revealed. This feature works almost like Facebook’s “Pages”, where a user can use their alternate profile under a community name to post, comment and share content on the platform.

Keeping focused on security and privacy, the app seeks to help creators protect their content. As of the update, group and channel owners will be able to restrict the forwarding of messages sent in these chats, in addition to preventing screenshots and media saving in the third-party gallery. You can use this tool from the information area about a group or channel, tap on “Group Type” or “Channel Type” and choose to “Restrict Save Content”.





A more discreet addition is responding to requests to join — when a user requests membership in a community and the administrator sends a private message, a notice will appear at the top of the screen informing you that the individual owns the group or channel.

delete messages by date

The penultimate version of the app will bring a new way to view media sent in a chat through a calendar interface. In the same way, users will be able to erase a conversation history with period parameters, such as a specific day or in a time interval. See the example below:

Live Text Support

Live Text is a feature released in synergy with iOS 15 for the iPhone. Similar to Google Lens, the tool allows the text of an image in the gallery to be recognized and selected for searching, translating, copying, sharing, among other possibilities. Telegram 8.3 enables Live Text on images sent in chats.

Remember that the function is only supported on Telegram for iOS 13 or higher.

Subtitle formatting and new design

Previously exclusive to Android, text formatting in photo and video captions will become a possibility in Apple’s operating system, allowing the addition of italic and bold fonts in sentences.

Plus, there’s a revamped look to the contact information that the developers say fits better into the iOS design. Android, for now, should keep its current appearance.

manage devices

Unsurprisingly, Telegram users have access to excellent integration across multiple devices. With version 8.3, Telegram will automatically end sessions after a user-configured period of inactivity. In addition, it will be possible to control which devices will be able to accept secret calls or chats.

Global Themes on Android

The previous version had added new themes applicable to individual conversations on iOS. Android users will now be able to use the new visuals throughout the application’s interface. Remember that all are compatible with dark mode.

register with call

Previously, the only way to create a Telegram account was via an SMS message. The update will allow new users to register with the option to receive a call from the server and then enter the sender’s number. Look:

What did you think of the news in Telegram 8.3? Comment your opinion!