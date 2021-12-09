Tesouro Direto: with a harsh tone in the Copom statement, short-term fixed-rates advance and offer up to 10.94% per year

After a statement that generated some surprise on the part of the market due to the harsher tone adopted yesterday by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which raised the Selic rate to 9.25% per year, the market for government bonds traded at the Treasury Direct operates with mixed movement this Thursday morning (9).

The highlight is the rise in rates on fixed-rate papers and especially those with shorter maturities. Longer-term bonds, on the other hand, trade in decline or stability. This movement is usually known by financial agents as bear flattening, where short-term rates advance more than long-term ones.

In other words: interest rates at the short end of the curve are rising as a way of anticipating a more contractionary monetary policy cycle, reverberating the tone more hawkish (inclined to monetary tightening) of the Copom.

This is because, in the reading of financial agents, the committee indicated that it will follow the strategy of raising interest rates until it anchors expectations and that for this it has signaled that it will place the Selic at a “significantly contractionary” level.

Until then, much of the market believed that recent data on economic activity below expectations and that already signal a technical recession could dampen the impetus for tougher hikes in interest rates and for longer periods. Now, the monetary authority is showing signs that it may go the other way.

At Tesouro Direto, in the first update of the day, the 2024 Treasury Prefixed interest rate rose 14 basis points (0.14 percentage point), from 10.80% per year, in the previous session, to 10.94% per year in the first update of the day.

At the same time, the bond maturing in 2026 advanced from 10.62% to 10.70% per annum. The Prefixed Treasury 2031 with semiannual interest, however, offered a return of 10.72% per year, the same value registered a day before.

As a result, at the time of business opening, the difference in return between the shortest (2024) and the longest (2031) paper went back to over 20 basis points, after having reached 8 basis points in the previous session. At the height of discussions around the federal government’s spending ceiling dribble, this distance reached 51 basis points, reflecting greater pessimism about the short term.

Among inflation-linked securities, real Treasury interest rates IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 dropped from 5.09% per year to 5.06% per year. The Treasury IPCA+ 2055 with semiannual interest, in turn, paid a real return of 5.09% per year, below the 5.13% per year seen in the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Thursday morning (9):

Copon

After the disclosure of the new Selic level last night (8), the assessment of experts heard by InfoMoney is that the collegiate contracted a new adjustment of the same magnitude for the next meeting, that is, of 1.5 percentage points, but left the door open for an even stronger action, if necessary.

João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, observes that the BC showed that the “focus is inflation, activity is secondary at this time”.

For analysts, the monetary authority highlighted the economic slowdown saying that it “is moderately below expectations”. As evaluated by Thais Zara, senior economist at LCA Consultores, live from InfoMoney (see in full here), the committee did not indicate that bad activity data affected the balance of risks.

In the view of experts, among the elements hawkish of the communiqué, are the fact that the Copom stated that “it is opportune to significantly advance (a word that was added in relation to the last document) the process of monetary tightening in the restrictive territory”.

“The addition of the term ‘significantly’ suggests, in our view, that the Copom now sees a higher terminal rate than that observed at its last meeting”, assesses XP’s economic analysis team in a report.

For XP, yesterday’s decision is in line with the scenario that the Selic rate will reach 11.5% at the end of the monetary tightening cycle, until March 22. “The tone hawkish brings an upside risk to this projection, even though: i) the Committee has reinforced the rate of increase of 1.5 points for the next meeting; and ii) we believe that the deceleration of economic activity will intensify in the future, leading the Committee to reduce the pace at the March meeting to 75 basis points”, he assesses.

Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, projected another 1.5-point increase at its meeting in early February 2022, to 10.75% per annum, and a terminal Selic rate between 11.75% and 12% per annum at the end of the first quarter of 2022, with modest cuts predicted for the end of 2022.

Read too: What is and how to invest in the Selic Treasury?

PEC of Precatório, exchange mark, readjustment to civil servants

Thursday begins with several highlights also within the political field. Yesterday (8), the Senate promulgated common texts of the PEC of Precatório. The divergent part of the proposal now returns to the Chamber.

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, cut regimental paths and scheduled voting on these sections for next Tuesday (14).

Senators pointed out during the Congress session that there was a breach of agreement in the choice of the parts of the proposal to be published in a sliced ​​manner.

The enactment list contains an article that does not match the demand of senators regarding the need to link the fiscal space to be created with the PEC to social security.

Also pay attention to the approval of the new legal framework for the foreign exchange market (PL 5.387/2019, authored by the Executive Branch). The text goes to presidential sanction now.

The proposal opens up space for Brazilian banks and financial institutions to invest abroad resources raised in the country or abroad, in addition to facilitating the use of Brazilian currency in international transactions.

Still on the political agenda, the market monitors President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) statement in which he once again promised a raise for public servants in 2022. “Adjustment would be 3%, 4%, 5%, 2%, whatever 1%”, said Bolsonaro, in an interview with People’s Gazette, yesterday (8).

“Server, in large part, deserves this”, he added. However, the Chief Executive warned that the increase would not restore inflation: “There is no space”, he said.

International scene

Meanwhile, on the external scene, the US futures indices retreat this Thursday morning (9). Investors expect volatility to remain high in the financial market until there is more clarity about the threat of the omicron variant to the economy. The US market is still awaiting the US consumer inflation figures that will be released tomorrow and the Federal Reserve meeting, scheduled for next week, which may provide clues as to the pace of gradual reductions and increases in interest rates.

In China, the market reflects the inflation data to the producer, which slowed down in November amid government interventions to contain the rise in the prices of coal, metals and other raw materials. Thus, the producer price index (PPI) rose 12.9% in November compared to the same month last year, losing strength in relation to the 13.5% increase observed in October, which was the highest in 26 years.

The result of the PPI, however, surpassed the expectations of economists consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a 12% annual increase in November.

