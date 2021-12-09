the best of the new VW

Volkswagen continues to bet that the future in Brazil will be with ethanol, specifically with hybrid flex solutions. But that doesn’t leave aside the other path, that of 100% electric cars. After statically showing the ID.3 and ID.4, now it was the turn of the German brand to let us taste a little of its unique family of electric cars here in Brazil. The route was very short, but I could already see that the “business is serious”.

In this first lap, we won’t go deep into the analysis of the finish, interior space and style because we’ve already made a detailed description in the encounter with the two electric cars there at the VW factory. Going straight to the point, our practical experience was in São Paulo, precisely on a journey of just over 4 kilometers around the Jockey Club. This means that we only walk on flat roads, without any incline or descent, but facing a well bumpy part with heavy traffic.

Volkswagen ID.4

We started with the SUV, which according to executives of the brand is more likely to be sold here. As, at this moment, all electric cars are expensive, the price of the ID.4, a model that is 4,584 mm long, 1,852 mm wide, 1,640 mm high, 2,771 mm of wheelbase, would be more justifiable. To give you an idea, your direct rival here in Brazil (if you really come) will be the Volvo XC40 Recharge with its 4,425 mm long, 1,863 mm wide, 1,652 mm high and 2,702 mm wheelbase.

When taking the driving position, the minimalist environment is very pleasing. There are no physical buttons scattered around the center console, and all adjustments are concentrated on the large 10-inch screen with very high definition. A point that will likely generate negative comments is the small size of the instrument panel. What I say in its favor, however, is that it delivers an excellent level of visibility of speed and active functions, with an emphasis on its contrast and the depth of black on the display (not that gray of most basic screens).

There is also no gear shift, just a rotary knob that is on the side panel to select drive, reverse or parking modes. It also has the “B” option to force deceleration and braking to regenerate. Almost the same as Volvo’s layout, just sit in the driver’s seat for the ID.4 to “turn on the ignition” completes and you’re ready to go.

Getting down to business, the ID.4 is powered by a 204 hp electric motor and 31.6 kgfm of torque installed on the rear axle. Different from the Swedish model and even from Audi’s cousins, the VW SUV proposal is to have a more urban coexistence with average performance. The goal is to make the 77 kWh of the battery pack yield more, reaching a range of up to 522 km with a recharge. Obviously, the run is silent, as expected. Even so, the agility needed to find the traffic spaces safely and firmly drew attention – the 0 to 100 km/h declared is 8.6 seconds.

Due to the body size and shorter overhangs, VW opted for large wheels with a 21-inch rim. They contribute to the car’s styling and, interestingly, don’t compromise on comfort. Coming straight from Germany without any kind of adjustment, the suspension managed to be comfortable and safe, even going through a street with bad asphalt. Compared to the Volvo, the Volkswagen is much slower, making the model’s intention to be more familiar and leaving the sportier vocation to Audi’s noble cousins ​​quite clear.

Built on the new MEB platform, specifically for VW Group trams, it conveys a lot of constructive quality. The feeling is that of a very solid car with well distributed weight, even reaching 2,049 kilos. Conclusion: it makes all the difference the fact that it was designed from scratch to be an electric.

ID.3 also draws attention for its look. It is more interesting than a Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf, for example, but if we were to put it in practical terms, it would satisfy the wishes of Golf owners. The electric hatchback has a length of 4,261 mm (15 mm shorter than the Golf), a width of 1809 mm (+10 mm) and a height of 1,568 mm (+1 mm). So far, very similar. Things change when we look at the 2,770 mm wheelbase, exactly 139 mm larger, reflecting the possibilities that the smaller electric motors positioned directly on the axle allow to gain space.

Volkswagen ID.3

Lower and lighter than the ID.4, the ID.3 also has a smaller battery pack, with 58 kWh, which results in a total weight of 1,720 kg. This also ensures more agility, a fact that is noticed right away. It has the same electric motor as its bigger brother, also installed on the rear axle, which guarantees a power of 150 kW, the equivalent of 204 hp and a torque of 31.6 kgfm. According to Volkswagen, it goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, numbers that already make a hatch enthusiast get excited.

The good ergonomics allied to the same good constructive quality, makes the hatch move quickly. It’s still not like driving a Golf, but I would say it pleases anyone who has owned one. The low center of gravity, large 20-inch wheels and good suspension setting (McPherson at the front and Multilink at the rear) ensure a much sportier grip than its sister SUV, as expected. Even passing on that lunar asphalt, the comfort delivered caught our attention. It lacked, however, to explore its dynamics in curves and higher speeds.

Adaptive autopilot is nothing new, but Volkswagen has managed to evolve this experience. Activation is done as in any model of the brand, but it brings together exact indications in a head-up display (present in both). In it, the car can identify whether the tracks are continuous or dashed. Distance to the car in front and the speed set are also very clear there.

Head-up display with augmented reality

Another interesting novelty is that this head-up display works with a kind of augmented reality, indicating with graphics, hitherto unheard of here, the conversions to be made and other alerts. As you get closer to the curve to be made, the graphs get bigger and stronger, practically saying “this is where you have to turn”. The same goes for safety when it identifies that you are unintentionally leaving the lane by showing an orange alert in the head-up along with another virtual and audible alert, in addition to the subtle automatic intervention of the steering wheel. Even the name of all this, VW has changed: it is now Travel Assist.

The Marginal Pinheiros in São Paulo is the ideal place to test the Travel Assist, but it would be better if the route were longer, wouldn’t you agree Mrs. Volks? For those who don’t know, it’s an expressway, but it almost always works in the walk-and-stop scheme. Or that it’s walking well and stops all of a sudden. This is good for testing the autopilot function, even with motorcyclists passing in the aisle between cars, or for receiving emergency braking alert when traffic stops. By the way, the cool thing is that the head-up display can even show the bikes passing by.

Even without gearshifting, both the ID.3 and the ID.4 bring driving modes that can be changed quickly with a touch button or directly on the multimedia screen. In them, the changes are very noticeable and change the parameters of acceleration, direction and, consequently, consumption.

It all depends on the price, but if even regular cars are already expensive, we can imagine how the prices of these electric cars will be. By far, the ID.3 and ID.4 are the most sophisticated and technological cars, not just from VW, but from the entire market. The difference is in the “configuration” more peaceful, to extend the range of batteries, compared to main rivals.

The ID.4 is what gives the impression that you would find more people willing to invest a good amount of money in it (at this moment we are guessing something from R$ 350 thousand). It’s an SUV, it’s flashy, it’s spacious, technological and has a more familiar proposition. It’s the kind of car the market wants.

The ID.3 is what the enthusiast wants, asks for, but when he arrives at the dealership, he looks to the side and buys the SUV. Even so, in our opinion, it is a model that should be sold in Brazil even if it is an even more limited volume option. With all the technological package it offers, our guess is somewhere between R$290 thousand and R$300 thousand.

Right now, with entry car prices exceeding R$100,000, you might even turn up your nose, but both cars give the impression that they’re worth the purchase.

Volkswagen still doesn’t know (or at least prefers not to say) which of the models it will sell here and when. The most we could get is that the best scenario would be launching only in 2023, which would already put our price guesses behind.

In the end, Volkswagen’s message is this: “we are betting on ethanol, but if the whole world becomes electric, we are prepared”. In terms of the electric car, they are.