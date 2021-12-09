The Farm 2021 Poll: dispute is fierce. See who leaves!

The poll for “The Farm 13” is among Aline Mineiro, Solange Gomes and Mileide Mihaile. The field was closed after Dynho Alves return as the last farmer in the final stretch of the program this Wednesday (8th). Aline Mineiro is the most likely to leave, with only 28% of the votes remaining.

Mileide Mihaile and Solange Gomes are in close dispute with a majority of votes. The businesswoman is hovering in 36% of the votes, while the writer has 35%. The two peoas figured the last big bullshit of the edition so far.

Dynho Alves escaped from his first farm after returning to farm

The polls have been hitting the right results throughout the program, except for two farms with the participation of Dayane Mello, a controversial person who was the last one eliminated from “A Fazenda 13”. After the field this Thursday (09), the top 8 will remain.

Rico Melquiades, appointed as the protagonist of the edition, has already guaranteed his place in the last week of the program until December 16th. He was the last farmer and nominated Dynho Alves, who ended up escaping his first garden when he took the humorist’s hat.

This is also Mileide Mihaile’s first swidden, but the peoa had no chance to return as she was vetoed by her greatest enmity at headquarters, Solange. Apparently, the two will continue in the top 8.

Who is already in the top 8 of ‘The Farm 13’?

Another person who is already closer to the final is Sthe Matos, whose relationship with Dynho sparked controversy and led to the end of his engagement, as well as a request for divorce by Mirella, the funkeiro’s ex-wife.

Marina Ferrari, MC Gui, who can also go out single, and Bil Araújo are closer to the R$ 1.5 million prize, as they, like the aforementioned, guaranteed their place in the top 8.

What will the last week of ‘The Farm 13’ be like?

In the final stretch, Record promises many surprise dynamics, even though it makes a mystery about what exactly will happen in the rural headquarters. Adriane Galisteu promised fire in the hay and detailed that from this Wednesday (8th) all programs will be live.

“Reminding you my loves, after today all our programs until the final will be live and Saturday has proof! The game is over and the last few days will be very intense”, she wrote.

What is known is that the pawns will be reunited with all ex-participants. The reality show usually has a “last party” with all of them before the final, but this information has not yet been confirmed by the network. The ex-pawns gave some spoilers and said they will be at headquarters next week.

In addition, it is already known that there will be two double swiddens, on December 13th and 14th, so that, out of eight pawns, there are only four that will compete in the grand final.