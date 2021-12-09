The first plane in Azul’s history will take off today, never to return

The PR-AZL, after one of Azul’s first flights in 2008 – Image: Azul Linhas Aéreas





As we saw here at AEROIN last Sunday, December 5th, the first plane in the history of Azul Linhas Aéreas, responsible for the debut of the company’s first flight in 2008, had made a one-hour flight between the airports of Pampulha and Confins, both in Greater Belo Horizonte, after about a year and a half stopped.

The movement suggested that maybe it was time for the jet’s farewell, and this Thursday, December 9, the company confirms the departure.

According to the company, the first aircraft to fly through Brazil carrying the Azul Linhas Aéreas brand in its fuselage is saying goodbye to the fleet. The Embraer E-190, with registration PR-AZL, leaves this Thursday from Belo Horizonte for Natal and then to Europe, where it will be returned to its lessors.

The PR-AZL in Belo Horizonte – Image: Azul Linhas Aéreas





The company did not detail the departure time, however, on the radar screen below, you will be able to follow the flight in real time as it departs:

“It is a moment of great emotion for us, because this aircraft symbolizes the beginning of our history, the first steps taken by Azul in Brazil. From 2008 until now, we have grown a lot and, together with our crew, we have become the best airline in the world! Now, we are committed to renewing our fleet to reduce costs, reduce gas emissions and offer even more comfort to our Customers”, says John Rodgerson, president of Azul.

The return of the aircraft to its lessors follows the plan to replace the company’s fleet with more efficient aircraft, with a lower cost per seat. Azul currently has 46 first-generation Embraer aircraft in its fleet, which will be fully replaced by 2026 by modern Embraer E2 and Airbus A320neo, which are more efficient, economical and emit less gases into the environment.

The company’s move is yet another step in compliance with the commitment established with the United Nations to zero carbon emissions by 2045. Azul is the airline that has the youngest fleet among its competitors, with an average of 6, 3 years.

The PR-AZL taking off from Santos Dumont Airport, in Rio de Janeiro – Image: Azul Linhas Aéreas

With information from Azul Linhas Aéreas



