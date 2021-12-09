The natural marijuana that regulates important functions in the human body

RIO — It’s in the brain during a restful night’s sleep and floods the body with well-being after exercise. It flows to control pain and manifests itself in every part of the body we inhabit. It is our inner marijuana, the system of molecules produced by the human organism itself and named by science as endocannabinoids. That is, cannabinoids, such as the compounds of cannabis sativa, but made by human cells (endo, from internal).

Now, an analysis by Brazilian scientists shows that it is possible to regulate and potentiate the effects of marijuana every day through diet, physical activity and meditation — the well-being triad that is proving more powerful every day.

The endocannabinoid system is one of the most mysterious and crucial mechanisms in the human body. It functions as a network of chemicals that connect the brain to the body. It regulates some of the most essential functions such as learning, memory, pain control, temperature, stress, inflammation and appetite.

This human marijuana is at the base of a new medicine and has been intensively studied by pharmaceutical companies in search of drugs with applications in almost every type of illness, such as depression, obesity and diabetes.

Habits dictate the rules

However, there is no need to passively wait for new drugs to reach pharmacy shelves. Science reveals that these tiny marijuana-like molecules that flow through the brain and are in our flesh, viscera, and bones can be modulated by our habits.

The largest and most recent scientific review of what is known about endocannabinoids shows that exercise, meditation, and certain foods can activate and control endocannabinoid levels.

“The strength of this kind of inner marijuana has the power to transform medicine. With healthy habits, we help the body to have adequate levels of endocannabinoids — says neuroscientist Ricardo Reis, from the Neurochemistry Laboratory of the Carlos Chagas Filho Biophysics Institute, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

He is one of the pioneers in the study of endocannabinoids in Brazil and the main author of the new article, entitled “Quality of life and a review of the human endocannabinoid system” (in free translation from English). The article was published in the journal “Frontiers in Neuroscience” and reviews the world’s knowledge on the subject.

Reis emphasizes that endocannabinoids have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and cell protection mechanisms, with therapeutic potential for neurological diseases, as well as inflammation and obesity.

The endocannabinoid system is diffuse, it exists on the surface of cells. It is made up of the endocannabinoids themselves and their receptors. Cannabinoids are two. The first is anandamide, whose name comes from Sanskrit and means grace or blessing. The second is devoid of seduction in name. It’s called 2-arachidonoylglycerol or 2-AG.

The other arm of the system is also on the surface of cells and is composed of cannabinoid receptors, whether endo or phyto. They are just called CB1 and CB2. The first is the most active cell receptor in the brain. The second is more linked to the immune system.

Anandamide and 2-AG are lipid molecules whose function is to mediate chemical message signals exchanged by cells. In other words, they are messenger good fats, whose gateways are CB1 and CB2. Its primary function is to keep body and mind in balance. That’s why they are everywhere.

Inequality in nutrients

The human body, however, needs external help to produce and maintain the level of endocannabinoids in the right amount. To manufacture these fats, it needs omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids. The former is abundant in foods, in fats in general, and normally ingested in any diet. It is, for example, in eggs, soy oil, red meat.

Omega 3 is naturally scarcer in nature and even less in a diet based on processed foods, low in healthy fats. Omega 3 is present in dark meat fish oils, such as salmon, tuna, mackerel, bonito, walnuts, flaxseed and chia, for example.

The human body needs a ratio of 4 to 5 molecules of omega 6 to every molecule of omega 3. But the bad fat saturated diet typical of the Western diet makes this ratio 20 omega 6 to just one omega 3.

“That’s a problem because all these foods, which weren’t cheap, are prohibitive. Supplementation is often the solution, but even it is expensive. Unfortunately, there is inequality in the access to nutrients that everyone needs – stresses scientist Isis Trevenzoli, from the Molecular Endocrinology Laboratory, at the same UFRJ institute and co-author of the general review on endocannabinoids.

Diet has such a powerful influence that its effects are passed on from mother to child. Studies by Alinny Issac, in the same group as Ricardo Reis and also co-author of the analysis, revealed that rat pups with a diet low in omega 3 and excessive in omega 6 are born with altered brain receptors and a propensity to gain weight.

Endocannabinoids are not the only mechanism behind obesity, but they are an important component, notes Trevenzoli. Obesity is a disease with many causes, which vary among individuals, but disorders in the endocannabinoid system are certainly among them.

The action of physical activity has been known for a long time. Studies have shown that exercise leads to the release of anandamide. She, in fact, is responsible for the feeling of ecstasy and well-being reported by many runners and cyclists and known as “runner’s high”, or “runner’s high”. More than that, the exercises “train” the metabolism to dose the inner marijuana in the right dose.

“Exercises have effects that could be classified as magical because they are so good. However, they are temporary. It is always necessary to do it — stresses Trevenzoli.

Regular meditation also induces brain cells to release endocannabinoids, which are associated with a feeling of fullness.

— People with balanced endocannabinoid levels are less vulnerable, for example, to the harmful effects of stress — notes Reis.

Much of the mystery of inner marijuana is figuring out what concentration is needed in which part of the body. And in this the human body is terra incognita. In excess in the hypothalamus, it causes uncontrolled hunger. No wonder the plant marijuana causes the munchies.

In other parts of the brain, endocannabinoids produce effects as varied as reducing anxiety, depression and pain control. In the kidneys, they improve filtration.

Vast and powerful therapeutic action

This kind of indoor marijuana was discovered in the 1990s, when scientists were investigating the therapeutic potential of cannabidiol and THC, the two main ones of more than 400 cannabinoids in marijuana.

That’s why cannabidiol and THC, called phytocannabinoids (from phyto, vegetable), have such a vast and powerful therapeutic action, explains pharmacist Luzia Sampaio, also at the Laboratory of Neurochemistry.

— Phyto and endocannabinoids work together and complement each other. Cannabidiol, for example, increases the concentration of anandamide, one of the endocannabinoids. This is the great advantage of phytocannabinoids. Synthetic cannabinoids are not so good because they compete with endocannabinoids – says Sampaio, who signs another scientific study, this one on pain control and cannabinoids.

Reis adds that phytocannabinoids are shown to be important therapeutic allies to enhance the effects of endocannabinoids in cases of disease, from Alzheimer’s disease to obesity.

“Cannabinoids are wonderful molecules. And what research on endocannabinoids has shown us is the quality of life has to do with the habits we maintain and whether or not they favor molecules that provide us with pleasure and well-being – emphasizes Reis.