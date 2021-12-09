the rivals before the F1 decision

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will decide the F1 title on Sunday (Photo: Reproduction)

IS VERSTAPPEN HARD OR DIRTY AGAINST HAMILTON IN F1?

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Between the two, the coveted Formula 1 world champion cup, already raised seven times by the Mercedes driver and never closer to the 24-year-old Dutchman than this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Maybe that’s why, and after opening 32 points ahead of the rival after the Austrian GP and again having been way ahead, 21 points, in the wake of the sprint race in Brazil, reaching Yas Marina tied with Hamilton makes Max angry and nervous, especially given so much controversy in the last stages of the championship, especially in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Hamilton, with all the experience and baggage he has in Formula 1, faces yet another decision absolutely serene and calm.

The two rivals revealed quite different feelings between them at the press conference this Thursday (9) in Abu Dhabi. Verstappen, on the one hand, was irritated when asked by a journalist about the rules of the International Sporting Code that provide for suspension of one or more races and even withdrawal of points in case of unsportsmanlike behavior, such as a deliberate crash, for example.

“I know what the International Sporting Code says. No one needs to keep reminding me of this. There is nothing new for the weekend”, fired the owner of the #33 Red Bull car.

Two Men and One Fate: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen Fight for F1 World Title in Abu Dhabi (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

Controversial and intentional crashes have already decided the Formula 1 title on four occasions in the past 35 years. For example, images of Alain Prost’s beat at McLaren by Ayrton Senna at the 1989 Japan GP always surface, the Brazilian’s change over rival a year later, Michael Schumacher playing Benetton against Damon Hill in the 1994 Australian GP and, finally, Schumacher hitting Jacques Villeneuve’s Williams in the 1997 European GP in Jerez.

Fears over a purposeful title-defending strike are a reality as Verstappen arrives in Abu Dhabi tied on points with Hamilton, with 369.5 goals apiece, but with one more victory for the Dutchman. If the two drivers retire from last Sunday’s race, Max will be the champion precisely because of the tie-breaking criterion.

When asked about the subject and the rules of the International Sporting Code, Hamilton said he was calm. “I hope they don’t need to be used. It’s happened before. I’m sure the stewards took the precautions they did this time. And it’s only fair that they do that”, said the seven-time champion. “I’m here to do my job and I don’t even want to see the commissioners,” he added.

During the press conference and also in the playpen for TV stations outside the official FIA interview room, Max took on the speech of a wronged driver after the latest controversies in F1, something he had already said earlier this Thursday at Yas Marina.

Max Verstappen at the FIA ​​press conference this Thursday in Yas Marina (Photo: Antonin Vincent/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

“I’m treated differently from some other riders. I end up with a punishment while others do the same thing and get nothing. I don’t know why this is. You have to ask other people”, he fired.

Max made it clear that he didn’t buy the latest punishments. At the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​for example, the driver was sanctioned five times, although always for infractions committed on the track, such as cutting corners and gaining position by gaining an undue advantage, or for the controversial brake-test over Hamilton, the that forced the Brit to back-end Red Bull’s car.

Verstappen didn’t even digest the fine after touching the rear wing of Hamilton’s car after the sprint race at the São Paulo GP almost a month ago. “I’ve already paid a good fine, they had dinner and drank good wine, but of course it didn’t help”, he cried.

In contrast, Hamilton faces the title decision happy to have drawn with Verstappen in a championship that, at times, seemed lost.

Lewis Hamilton was confident on the eve of the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: Mercedes)

When asked what sets this year’s title fight apart from so many others he’s faced, Lewis joked.

“Other than what? First of all, it’s a real privilege to be in the last race and to be one of the two drivers fighting for the title. This is, without a doubt, amazing. Also, I take it very humbly, especially if you think about the journey we’ve taken. And to think that we’re going to the last race tied on points, nobody would ever say that this would be possible with everything we’ve faced,” he said.

“I’m close to 37 [anos], and that’s the only difference; I’m older than before”, highlighted the driver of the #44 Mercedes car. Asked about the attributes he has to defeat his rival in this last battle of the season, Lewis was clear in betting on his ample baggage and on the confidence gained, above all with three consecutive victories before the decision. “Simply my experience, the way I see it, the racer I hope to be in me. What you saw in the last races”, concluded.

Next weekend will mark the end of the 2021 season and will define the great champion of this incredible year. The Abu Dhabi GP takes place between December 10th and 12th at the Yas Marina circuit. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.

Verstappen’s brake-test over Hamilton in Jeddah (Video: Reproduction)

