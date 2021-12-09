The supposed Christmas party during lockdown that shakes British government

4 hours ago

Photo caption, In Parliament session, Boris Johnson again said that no party took place.

A supposed Christmas party last year, when the UK was under total confinement, has become the latest scandal to shake the government of the country’s prime minister, conservative Boris Johnson.

Sources heard by various media outlets, including the BBC, allege that the get-together took place at 10, Downing Street — the prime minister’s home and office, in December of last year.

Johnson was not present at the alleged party and, in recent days, has been reiterating that no event took place.

At the time, coronavirus rules in England stipulated that meetings were not allowed. Because of the measures then in effect, thousands of people were unable to meet family and friends during the year-end festivities.

But recently, a video taken by British broadcaster ITV, which shows Johnson’s advisers laughing and joking about the matter, reinforced for many the certainty that the party actually took place.

In footage shot while the team rehearsed for a press conference last December, Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary, is questioned by colleagues who pretend to be journalists.

One of them asks him about rumors of an alleged “Friday night” party in Downing Street.

In a playful tone, she replies, “I went home” and then takes a break.

Another colleague then asks her whether the prime minister would “tolerate” a Christmas party, to which Stratton counters, “What’s the answer?”

A third staff member intervenes and says “it wasn’t a party, it was cheese and wine”, she laughs and asks “Cheese and wine, right?”, adding, “This fictitious party was a business meeting and there was no social distancing .”

Amid the most recent revelations, Stratton resigned from her post as adviser to the British government on Wednesday (8/12).

Outside his home, Stratton said tearfully that he became a distraction in the fight against covid-19 because of his comments in the video.

She said the British people made immense sacrifices and apologized for statements that “seemed to belittle the rules”.

“I will regret these comments for the rest of my days and offer my deepest apologies to all of you for them,” he said.

Speaking in the British Parliament, Johnson apologized for the video and ordered an investigation, although he reaffirmed that he was “repeatedly assured that there was no party and no rules were broken”.

He apologized “without reservation” for the offense caused by the recording, claiming to be “angry”.

Johnson added that if the rules are proven to have been broken, there will be disciplinary action for everyone involved.

But opposition leader Labor Keir Starmer accused the British prime minister of considering people “fools” and said he should just admit what happened.

People across the country “followed the rules, even when it meant being separated from their families,” he said.

Starmer added: “They had a right to expect the government to be doing the same. Lying and laughing at those lies is shameful.”

“The prime minister now needs to confess and apologize. It cannot be one rule for conservatives and another for everyone else.”

The Labor leader further questioned Johnson’s “moral authority” to lead the country through the pandemic, comparing his actions to those of the Queen.

“Her Majesty the Queen sat alone to mark the passing of the man she was married to for 73 years. Leadership, sacrifice — that’s what gives leaders the moral authority to lead,” the Labor leader said.

“Does the Prime Minister think he has the moral authority to lead and ask the British people to play by the rules?”

Lawmakers lined up to criticize Johnson at Wednesday’s session, when the prime minister traditionally answers questions in Parliament. One even asked how Johnson managed to “sleep at night.”

In response to Labor MP Rosena Allin Khan, who also works as a doctor at a London hospital, the prime minister said he took “full responsibility for everything the government did”.

British media reports began last week alleging that a party took place on December 18, 2020 in Downing Street.

A source later told the BBC that “several dozens” of people attended the event.

There, according to the source, the guests, some of whom in costumes, took part in a quiz, ate and drank. The party would have been past midnight.

Metropolitan Police said they were analyzing the footage, related to “alleged violations” of coronavirus regulations.

“It is our policy not to routinely investigate retrospective violations of covid-19 regulations; however, filming will be part of our considerations,” the corporation said in a statement.

The scandal not only shakes the government — there is fear that the population will no longer follow the rules to combat the spread of the coronavirus, some of which have been re-enforced, such as the use of masks indoors, due to the emergence of the omicron variant , initially detected in South Africa.