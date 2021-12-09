The supposed Christmas party during lockdown that shakes British government

Boris Johnson
In Parliament session, Boris Johnson again said that no party took place.

A supposed Christmas party last year, when the UK was under total confinement, has become the latest scandal to shake the government of the country’s prime minister, conservative Boris Johnson.

Sources heard by various media outlets, including the BBC, allege that the get-together took place at 10, Downing Street — the prime minister’s home and office, in December of last year.

Johnson was not present at the alleged party and, in recent days, has been reiterating that no event took place.

At the time, coronavirus rules in England stipulated that meetings were not allowed. Because of the measures then in effect, thousands of people were unable to meet family and friends during the year-end festivities.

