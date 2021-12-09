the three biggest ruffles of the three days of celebration

posted on 12/08/2021 18:07 / updated on 12/8/2021 18:20



Ruffles, confusion and screaming! This could easily be the slogan of GKay’s Farofa that rolled out in the last few days in Fortaleza. There were three days of party with famous guests, lots of music, drink and gossip for the mere mortals who were left out following everything through social networks. We separated the podium from the biggest ruffles that happened on the three day anniversary celebration of influencer GKay.

Viih Tube squeezing the squeegee



For sure the top of the podium belongs to youtuber and ex-bbb Viih Tube. She, by far, was the guest who most enjoyed the party. She drank, danced and kissed a lot of people. For this last feat, Boca Rosa, which had been featured at the party in previous years, passed the squeegee crown to YouTuber.

Boca Rosa passing the squeegee belt crown to Viih Tube. Just everything for me. pic.twitter.com/8FfOumj3m2 — Carol Prado (@pradocrl) December 7, 2021

Among his achievements, the highlight goes to the formerThe farm Lipe Ribeiro, with whom the ex-bbb “got up” during the three days of the party. The couple was even seen enjoying the Dark Room, as delivered by comedian Lucas Rangel. “Viih Tube was tied to the bed with handcuffs and everything. And she left there on a leash with Lipe taking her”, he said, laughing in stories on Instagram.

Viih Tube also confessed in a video made by Matheus Mazzafera that he caught 46 at the party. “Friend, there’s no one left”, admits the BBB21 participant. On her Twitter profile, the influencer even scoffed at the situation. “I didn’t catch frogs, guys, that’s what matters,” he wrote.

I didn’t get thrush people that’s what matters — Viih Tube ???? (@viihtube) December 8, 2021

After the performance at Farofa, the public asks for Viih Tube in the next edition of the MTV reality show, on vacation with ex.

viih tube planting in gkay’s crumb to harvest on vacation with her ex, sure — Diego Gomes (@putsdiego) December 8, 2021

viih tube too perceptive saying pro lipe “but i’m yours” after saying he got 8 the night before. Lipe’s terror enters on vacation with ex #farofadagkay — nicki’s day (@PATRICKMACHADOx) December 7, 2021

For sure, Viih tube only got canceled from the BBB because it entered the wrong reality show, it would deliver everything on Vacations With Ex — Kleber Almeida (@heykleberr) December 8, 2021

After leaving the bolsonaro, what Brazilians want most is the viih tube on vacation with ex EU IA AMAR TANTO — levizinha (@bibislevi) December 7, 2021

On Vacation with ex Celebs: Mirella, Sarah, Viih Tube, Bia Michelle, Victor Igoh, Carla Diaz, Leo Lins. Sai do Mar: Aline Mineiro, Arthur, Sthe, MC Gui, Lipe, Lucas Viana and Dynho. Make your MTV name. pic.twitter.com/QGamMVGTnK — Papi (@xbzpapi) December 7, 2021

Reconciliations

Second, are the reconciliations that took place on the main stage of the party. The first was between Xand Avião and Solange Almeida, who even sang together after four years of fighting. The two had not spoken since the singer left the band and filed a lawsuit against representatives of Aviões do Forró to recover a debt of R$ 5 million referring to the share of participation from when they were partners. GKay emotionally published the moment of reconciliation.

the greatest feat of gkay’s farofa, xand and solange singing together pic.twitter.com/q53kSoaBX8 — eric (@ericsevla) December 7, 2021

The other reconciliation was that of the hostess of the party, Gessica Kayane, who made peace with comedian Carlinhos Maia. He surprised the influencer by appearing on stage at the event with a bouquet of flowers. The truce came three years after the two stopped talking, due to differences. This reconciliation was already being predicted by the duo’s fans, since, at the end of November, GKay and Carlinhos returned to following each other on social networks.

The long-awaited reunion of Carlinhos Maia with Gkay! Emotion took over the place. ?? pic.twitter.com/9tEygl8Ujm — I SHOCKED (@shock) December 8, 2021

Shack between Deolane and Rainha Matos

And in third place, appears Deolane Bezerra, who was a little out of it at the party, but who caused it on the last day. The lawyer chatted with Rainha Matos in the middle of the tour and even posted it live on Instagram. In stories, she says that a gossip talked about her and wanted to know if the same person would have the courage to talk to her face. “Hi, Queen Matos. Want to talk about me in front of me now?”, Deolane asked the influencer, who defended himself. “I said that, for me, a doctor is the one who has a doctorate.” Deolane confronted the influencer. “For you, because you don’t understand the law.” After the discussion, the DJ left the venue.

Later, Rainha Matos explained that the comment was made after Deolane “discredited my work and that of other pages speaking as if our work was nothing”. “It’s worth remembering that if it weren’t for the pages, 50% of you wouldn’t even know it exists. I don’t talk about it on my Instagram, neither good nor bad. The end. I spoke to her face, but super embarrassed. I’m not used to shacks . As for her…”, he completed. Deolane replied, via stories, that she was “a doctor par excellence” and said that, if Queen Matos is upset, “go complain to God, to Dom Pedro who gave us the title”. “Atura or a freak, Queen”, she concluded, noting that she was, yes, “accustomed to lowliness”.