The Year of Saint Joseph is concluded, proclaimed by the Pope with the “Patris corde”

On December 8, 2020 Pope Francis proclaimed the Year of Saint Joseph with the apostolic letter “Patris corde” dedicated to the Patron Saint of the universal Church with the aim of helping people to rediscover the “extraordinary figure” of the putative father of Jesus, a “man in the shadow” but constantly close to the “human condition of each one of us”

On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the declaration of recognition of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church, present in the decree of Pius IX Quemadmodum God on December 8, 1870, Pope Francis proclaimed the Year dedicated to Saint Joseph. With the apostolic letter patris cord, published on December 8, 2020, the Pope wanted to perpetuate this “surrender of the whole Church to the powerful patronage of the Guardian of Jesus”, explains the Decree of the Apostolic Penitentiary – also published on the same day – which granted the “gift of Special Indulgences” on the occasion of the Year of St. Joseph. These 365 days were designed to offer every believer the opportunity “daily strengthen their life of faith in full fulfillment of God’s will”, following the example of St. Joseph, and “committing oneself, with prayers and good works” to obtain, with his help, “comfort and relief from the grave human and social tribulations that afflict the contemporary world”.

The teachings of St. Joseph

At Patris Corde, Francis shares “some personal reflections” on Joseph, with the aim of “increasing our love for this great saint, so that we may be led to implore his intercession and imitate his virtues and his enthusiasm”. For this, the Pope summarized his teachings, urging us to learn from him “that having faith in God also includes believing that He can intervene even through our fears, our frailties, our weakness”; that “in the midst of the storms of life, we must not be afraid to leave the wheel of our boat to God”; that it is necessary “to make room for what happens”, to accept it, assume its responsibility and reconcile “with history itself”. Because “if we don’t reconcile with our history, we won’t be able to take one more step, because we will always be hostage to our expectations and consequent disappointments”. Also that the Child Jesus and his Mother must be loved, as well as the Sacraments and charity, the Church and the poor, because “each one of these realities is always the Child and his Mother”.

Francisco and the requests to the “Asleep Joseph”

Jorge Mario Bergoglio has a special bond with St. Joseph. He revealed it himself on several occasions. His devotion to the guardian of the Holy Family of Nazareth was already evident in the coat of arms chosen for his episcopal consecration, whose essential features were preserved in the papal one. Among other symbols, the lily that indicates Saint Joseph, as patron saint of the universal Church, which in Hispanic iconographic tradition is represented with a lily branch. “I love Saint Joseph very much because he is a strong and silent man” said the Pope. “On my desk I have a picture of St. Joseph sleeping,” Pope Francis later revealed, “and when I have a problem or difficulty I write a note on a piece of paper and place it under the statue of St. Joseph so he can dream about it”. This gesture means: pray for this problem”.