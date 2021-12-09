Threatened leader in A Fazenda 13, Dynho Alves targets the penultimate farm. TV News

After being nominated by Rico Melquiades for the farm in A Fazenda 13 and becoming the last farmer of the season, Dynho Alves plans to pay back in Alagoas. Despite not being immune to the next hot spot, the funkeiro said he’s rooting for the elimination of the former MTV. “I want him out of the game”, fired the pawn in the early hours of Thursday (9).

During the farmer’s live, broadcast on TikTok, MC Mirella’s ex-husband recalled some words the influencer had used to offend him.

“Guys, I don’t know if you’ve seen it, in the last garden, Rico has already declared to the house that he wants to see me out of the game. He says I’m a shade, he says that plants have more life than I do, he says that I I’m loaded. He’s already stated that, and I also want to see him out of the game anyway,” he said.

Dynho also said that Rico likes to make people mad and mentioned the confusion between Alagoas and Sthefane Matos and MC Gui: “He already destabilized Teté, Gui, he destabilized almost everyone in the house and also destabilized me.”

The bigwig of the week was also asked what he thinks about the participants who do not face the popular vote and manage to go far in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize.

“I haven’t gone to the farm yet, just me [não fui]. I went, but I came back as a farmer. I think that the people who didn’t go to the countryside are because they have a good affinity with the crowd, they are good at proof. So, I think people have to try it out one day, it’s a top game”, said the funkeiro. “I think it’s very interesting that the person manages to escape from the countryside”, agreed MC Gui.

