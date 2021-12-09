To stay in Serie A, Grêmio faces champion Atlético-MG | Guild | Atlético-MG

Immortal needs to beat Galo and root for the defeats of Juventude and Bahia to get rid of competing in Serie B for the third time in history

The last round of the Brazilian Championship reserved an indigestible mission for one of the giants of national football. O Guild face the Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio, this Thursday (8th), at 9:30 pm. For Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, the match is worth the hope of survival in Serie A in 2022. Galo already won the title.

Immortal is in the relegation zone, in 18th place, with 40 points earned. If he wins, it goes to 43. That’s where the second part of the beginning begins. In addition to doing your part, you’ll need to root against Youth and Bahia (both with 43 points) facing Corinthians and strength, respectively.

If it wasn’t enough that it doesn’t depend only on itself so that it doesn’t suffer the third relegation in its history, the team will still face the champion of the competition. Atlético-MG enters the field already with the cup in their hands guaranteed and without thinking too much about what will happen this Thursday. Good news, in the restless sea, that the Grêmio sails.

The champion released the related list and spared his top players. The idea is to have everyone healthy for the last decision of the year for the rooster. The team still disputes the title of the Copa do Brasil. The first match takes place this Sunday. Therefore, head must send a mixed team to the field.

POSITIVE RETROSPECT AT HOME

If 2021 has been a big problem for Grêmio, the retrospective, at home, against Galo may be a belief to hold on to. In the last 10 games with the team from Rio Grande do Sul as home team, Grêmio only lost twice. And the last defeat happened in 2013. Since then, there have been five wins and two draws. (Only duels were counted in Brasileirão)