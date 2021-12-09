“To take the pain out of the parents, condemn me”, says the defendant

The ex-music producer of Gurizada Fandangueira band Luciano Bonilha asked to be convicted in testimony today in the case of Kiss Club, in progress for nine days in Porto Alegre. He is the second of four defendants to testify in the Jury Court.

“It wasn’t my act that caused tragedy, that took the lives of these young people. Even though I know I’m innocent, to take the pain out of my parents, condemn me,” said Bonilha.

Yesterday, Elissandro Spohr, one of the club’s partners, was heard and asked to be arrested, as he was “tired”.

Today, Bonilha confirmed that he bought the pyrotechnic device at the request of accordion player Danilo Jaques, who died in the tragedy. He even said that Kiss nightclub was full on the day of the fire.

“The history of the Kiss nightclub is very big. I can’t come here and tell you that the club wasn’t full, it was full. The young people couldn’t leave the bottles on the tables and they kept the bottles in their arms, it was too tight.”

The former music producer witnessed the start of the fire and said that when he threw water towards the flames, the flames spread. Then he saw when a young man grabbed a fire extinguisher from under the bar and reached for the extinguisher for vocalist Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, the band’s vocalist, which didn’t work.

“The fire extinguisher didn’t have the seal and it hit the can, it was xoxo (in the sense of looking empty), after the fire started, we only left because someone screamed.”

Bonilha said that there were 26 microphones on stage and that other people — besides the singer — could have used the device to warn the rest of the club’s regulars.

He said that, when trying to leave, he heard other people asking to open the doors and ended up falling to the ground. “I couldn’t breathe, I put it on like this (T-shirt over eyes and mouth), and more people fell on me. I was dragged from there, I still have a nail mark, from someone who took me.”

Bonilha said that he performed in about 14 shows with Gurizada Fandangueira and that in nine of them pyrotechnic artifacts were used. The former member of the band denied that he was a producer.

“I was a holding company. How am I a producer? If I didn’t go to meetings, to rehearsals, there was a photo shoot and I didn’t go, I didn’t draw what had to be on the show. You don’t know the responsibility above the word producer on stage. He’s the band’s assistant.”

After the deposition, during the break, the mother of one of the victims shouted “assassin”, then left the room.

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple homicides and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

Yesterday, depositions with survivors and witnesses were closed. This morning, this morning, the former mayor of Santa Maria Cezar Schirmer (MDB) was heard, who disqualified the Civil Police investigation by saying that the investigation was “very bad” and that it was carried out by the press. The politician’s statements prompted the departure of family members who were accompanying the trial — one of them received medical care.

After Schirmer, Geandro Kleber de Vargas Guedes and Fernando Bergoli gave testimony. Then promoter Ricardo Lozza was heard, who said he did not recommend the use of foam at the Kiss nightclub. And, finally, one of the partners of the Kiss Elissandro Spohr nightclub.

The businessman said that, initially, he helped with the evacuation of people, but he left the place after receiving a slap in the face from a person he considered his friend. During the deposition, Spohr cried a lot, apologized to the families and asked to be arrested.

“”This shouldn’t have happened, shouldn’t have happened, I know it shouldn’t have happened. Why would this happen at Kiss? It was a good club where everyone liked to work. I became a monster overnight. And I was arrested. And I know people died, I was there, no one told me, I was there.”

With today’s testimony from Bonilha, the number of people who spoke at the trial already reached 30.