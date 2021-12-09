Today’s matches: check the match schedule for this Wednesday (12/08/2021)

Check today December 8, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 12 matches divided into 4 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.

However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.

Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Wednesday.

Champions League Live – December 8th

14:45 – Juventus x Malmö

14:45 – Zenit x Chelsea

17:00 – Bayern Munich x Barcelona

17:00 – Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev

17:00 – Manchester United vs Young Boys

17:00 – Atalanta x Villarreal

17:00 – RB Salzburg x Seville

17:00 – Wolfsburg x Lille

Live Paulista Women’s Championship – December 8th

9:00 pm – Corinthians x São Paulo

Green Cup live – December 8th

20:00 – Vila Nova x Remo

Live NBB – December 8th

20:00 – France x Rio Claro

20:00 – France x Rio Claro

Find out where to watch live online TV and live football on Premiere, Premiere Play, FlaTv or Globo live and many live TV and internet match streams here on our website.



–Continues after Advertising!–

Related