Today’s matches: check the match schedule for this Wednesday (12/08/2021)

See the most complete game list – Football live today
Check today December 8, 2021, the list of today’s games. Soon, we will have about 12 matches divided into 4 different modes. From 9:00 in the morning we will already be able to watch several games of live football, through open TV stations such as Globo.
However, pay channels such as the Premiere and Sport TV they will also broadcast the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world.
Check the schedule of each game and the links below. of the squad, know where to watch football this Wednesday.
Champions League Live – December 8th
14:45 – Juventus x Malmö
14:45 – Zenit x Chelsea
17:00 – Bayern Munich x Barcelona
17:00 – Benfica vs Dynamo Kiev
17:00 – Manchester United vs Young Boys
17:00 – Atalanta x Villarreal
17:00 – RB Salzburg x Seville
17:00 – Wolfsburg x Lille
Live Paulista Women’s Championship – December 8th
9:00 pm – Corinthians x São Paulo
Green Cup live – December 8th
20:00 – Vila Nova x Remo
Live NBB – December 8th
20:00 – France x Rio Claro
