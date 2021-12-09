Top hat FC 2021: check out 10 technical tips for round #38 of the fantasy game | tips

The last round of Brasileirão arrived and, consequently, Cartola FC 2021. Was the year good for you, cardmaker? Too many mutters? So, to close this season, which was full of news, on a high note, tune in to 10 technical tips for the final round of the fantasy game.
Fernando Miguel (Atlético-GO) – C$16.96
– more expensive in the game
– goalkeeper with more games without conceding goals among the likely
Opponent: Flamengo, in Antônio Accioly
Marcos Felipe (Fluminense) – C$13.60
– 11 games without conceding goals
– 99 defenses
– 5.28 points average as a client
Opponent: Chapecoense, at Maracanã
Luiz Otávio (Ceará) – C$7.23
– 29 trips
– 9 games without conceding goals
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri
João Victor (Corinthians) – C$8.68
– 73 trips
– 12 games without conceding goals
Opponent: Youth, at Alfredo Jaconi
Aderlan (Bragantino) – C$12.23
– two goals and four assists
– 77 trips
Opponent: International, at Nabi Abi Chedid
Matheus Bahia (Bahia) – C$11.40
– one goal and three assists
– 58 trips
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Castelão
Willian (Corinthians) – C$12.21
– two assists and seven tackles in eight games at Cartola FC
– in the last round he scored 10.20 points
Opponent: Youth, at Alfredo Jaconi
Fernando Sobral (Ceará) – C$12.63
– 121 trips
– 6.50 points in the last round
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Barueri
Arthur (Bragantino) – C$18.05
– average of 6.70 points
– 11 goals and seven assists
Opponent: International, at Nabi Abi Chedid
Marine (Santos) – C$17.20
– six goals and one assist
– 49 submissions
Opponent: Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro
Fluminense x Chapecoense
Palm trees x Ceará
Santos x Cuiabá
America-MG x São Paulo
Grêmio x Atlético-MG
Fortaleza x Bahia
Sport x Athletico-PR
Bragantino x International
Youth x Corinthians
Atlético-GO x Flamengo