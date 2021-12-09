TOP OF THE LINE | Xiaomi Mi 11 at LOWEST PRICE EVER with Zoom cashback

The Mi 11 is Xiaomi’s bet to go head-on against cell phones that occupied the top of the line from other brands in 2020, such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max or the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The model, with Snapdragon 888 processor and 108MP camera, can currently be purchased for the lowest historical value and with money back for Zoom.

About Xiaomi Mi 11

The Mi 11 is an option for those who want a high-end smartphone to last a long time. With a 108MP main camera, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 5G network compatibility and 6.81-inch AMOLED screen, the idea is that the model will remain current and fast even after many years of use.

The exterior of the device is also premium: with 191 grams and back cover made of glass with Gorilla Glass 5 technology, the Chinese brand promises that the device is resistant. The phone’s edges are rounded, ensuring comfort even after hours of holding the phone to watch videos or during intense games. This, incidentally, is another strong point of the device: the 4,600 mAh battery lasts more than a day, even with intense use.

