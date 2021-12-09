Topic #596: Ukraine – will there be invasion of Russia? | The subject

As of mid-November, the Ukrainian intelligence service estimated at 90,000 Russian soldiers deployed to the border between the two countries. The United States suggests that it could be double, in what it sees as preparations for an offensive starting in January. And they threaten to impose new sanctions on an old adversary, who in turn implies a willingness to pay per view. From Russia’s perspective, it is NATO (US-led alliance) that intends to cross the “red line” trying to attract to its cadres the most strategic of the former Soviet republics. To analyze this re-enactment of the Cold War, the subject of a conference call on Tuesday between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, Renata Lo Prete receives Guga Chacra. The Globo commentator in New York begins by reminding that “Ukraine has been part of the Russian nation feeling” since the time of the tsars and that this has not changed after the end of the USSR in 1991. To explain the current tension, he rescues the previous chapter, which took place in 2014, when a pro-Western inflection movement in Ukraine ended with Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula. As it was seven years ago, says Guga, the Americans do not intend and would hardly be able to move into Putin’s neighborhood. With other problems to solve, Biden hopes, at best, to maintain influence and “a certain stability in Europe”. As for Putin, although he is promoting the largest deployment of a military contingent in Eastern Europe in decades, it is still too early to determine whether he intends to go all the way.