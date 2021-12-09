Toyota SW4 GR-S arrives in Brazil from R$ 415,790

With a sports proposal, the Toyota SW4 GR-S arrives on the Brazilian market with a suggested price of R$ 415,790, being imported from Argentina, where it is manufactured in Zárate, a port city in the Paraná River region.

Developed by the Gazoo Racing team, which maintains the Corolla GR-S here, the SW4 GR-S comes with an exclusive look, highlighting the bicolor paintwork with a black roof, as well as exclusive diffusers, spoilers and emblems.

There are also glossy black accents as well as darkened 18-inch rim alloy wheels. The front layout is also unique, having different side moldings from the Diamond version, for example.

At the rear, the bumper with glossy black appliqué and side moldings draws attention.

Inside, the SW4 GR-S highlights the leather finish with red stitching on the gearshift, steering wheel, dashboard and doors, as well as black leather seats with Ultrasuede.

The front headrests with the seal of the GR-S brand also appear in the proposal of the sport SUV, as well as the cluster customized by Gazoo Racing.

The SW4 GR-S package includes wireless cellular charger, dual zone air conditioning, 360° vision system, trunk opener with foot movement sensor, rear cross traffic alert and blind spot alert, detection of pedestrians and cyclists with autonomous braking and full LED headlights.

In addition, it also features LED daytime running lights, LED optical signature, LED fog lights, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, front pre-collision system, lane deviation warning and adaptive cruise control .

To enhance the sporty proposal, Gazoo Racing has adjusted the suspension sensitivity to a firmer and more responsive mode, with monotube telescopic shock absorbers, ensuring better driving dynamics in a more sporty way.

The Toyota SW4 GR-S 2022 maintains the 2.8 1GD diesel engine with 204 horsepower and 50.9 kgfm, in addition to a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction with reduced speed. The offer comes in Pearl White with a black bicolor roof and Mica Black.

Toyota SW4 GR-S 2022 – Photo Gallery