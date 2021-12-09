Treasury Direct: interest rates drop and fixed rate bonds pay a maximum of 10.80% per year, with retail data and Copom on the radar

(Gearstd/Getty Images)

The attention on the local scene is focused on the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank that announces this Wednesday (8) the new level for the Selic at the end of the day. The expectation, according to market consensus, is at an increase of 1.5 percentage points, which would raise the basic interest rate to 9.25% per year.

As this is the last meeting this year, financial agents are aware of the Central Bank’s next steps, which should bring in today’s statement more signals about inflation expectations, advancing the horizon to 2023.

Although practically the entire market expects the Selic to advance today, government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto show a drop in the second update this Wednesday afternoon. After a long time, the returns of all fixed-rate securities dropped to percentages starting at 10.80% per annum, at that time.

The phenomenon is linked to the reading of financial agents that the BC must maintain the flight plan at this meeting – instead of imposing an even greater pace of increases in the Selic. Although inflation remains under pressure, the market began to consider that a tougher stance on interest rates at upcoming meetings could further weaken economic activity next year.

Therefore, the monetary authority may choose to “loosen a little” monetary policy in 2022 to contain this slowdown. Which would lead the BC to a dilemma – which should only be resolved next year, in the eyes of analysts.

Lower-than-expected retail data in October also weigh on interest rates, which indicate that the sector has not shown a recovery, in addition to the resolution of part of the developments surrounding the PEC dos Precatório.

The biggest drop in rates is seen in the Prefixed Treasury 2026, where interest rates drop by 26 basis points (0.26 percentage points) compared to the value registered yesterday. Today, in the second afternoon update, the interest offered by this bond was 10.62% per year. At the same time, the paper maturing in 2031 paid interest of 10.72% per year, against 10.90% per year in the early morning. A day earlier, however, the return was 10.94%.

The payback difference between the shortest (2024) and the longest (2031) paper is 8 basis points in the second update of the afternoon. At the height of discussions around the federal government’s spending ceiling dribble, this distance reached 51 basis points, reflecting greater pessimism about the short term.

Among the securities linked to inflation, the real interest rates on the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury dropped from 4.96% a year, in the previous session, to 4.88% a year, this afternoon. Previously, the paper offered a return of 4.92% per year. The Treasury IPCA + 2040 with semiannual interest, in turn, paid a real return of 5.09% per year, below the 5.13% per year seen earlier in the day and the 5.17% of yesterday (7) .

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Wednesday afternoon (8):

Copom, retail and exchange flow

The highlight of the economic agenda is the Copom meeting. The 1.5 percentage point increase in the Selic is reasonable, in the view of Ilan Goldfajn, former president of the Central Bank and appointed director of the Western Hemisphere Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“A 1.5 percentage point squeeze is great anywhere in the world, except in Brazilian markets, where everyone is very anxious for inflation to be controlled”, said the executive during an event held yesterday (7) by the global political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

For Goldfajn, central banks must always be calmer than the financial market. “The financial market always wants very fast growth, but the real economy is not changing that fast, so be careful,” he said.

In the view of analysts, the biggest problem lies in the posture that the BC should adopt next year. This is because if the Central Bank chooses to adopt a more contractionary line, the 2022 GDP tends to consolidate in the negative field – that is, there would be a strong impact on activity. On the other hand, if you prefer to keep the tone, expectations could become even more unanchored, eroding the autonomy of the monetary authority.

Also on the economic agenda, retail trade sales had a slight negative change of 0.1% in October compared to September. The data were informed this Wednesday (8) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In the annual comparison, the drop was 7.1%.

The numbers came in below expectations. According to Refinitiv consensus, the expectation was an increase of 0.8% in sales on a monthly basis and a low of 5.60% compared to October 2020.

With this result, the retail is 6.4% below the record level reached in October 2020. Both in the year and in 12 months, the sector accumulates a gain of 2.6%.

For Bradesco BBI analysts, most of the retail segments registered a fall in October, but less intensely than in comparison with September. According to them, inflation along with a decrease in disposable income are preventing demand from recovering.

Another highlight on the local agenda is the total exchange flow data for November. According to data released today by the Central Bank, the indicator was negative by US$ 3.398 billion last month.

The financial channel presented net inflows of US$ 3.776 billion in the period. This is the result of contributions in the amount of US$ 41.847 billion and withdrawals totaling US$ 38.071 billion.

PEC of Precatório and MP do Auxílio Brasil

After a series of deadlocks, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), presidents of the Chamber and the Senate, respectively, made an agreement for the enactment of part of the PEC dos Precatórios on Wednesday afternoon.

The move paves the way for part of the fiscal space provided for with the proposal, of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget, according to calculations by the Ministry of Economy. The measure is considered a key part for the payment of Brazil Aid in installments of R$ 400 this month for more than 17 million families.

Under the agreement established between Lira and Pacheco, the National Congress will promulgate the common points approved by the two legislative houses for the text, making these provisions already valid.

On the other hand, the changes promoted by the Federal Senate, which approved the PEC last week, should be considered by the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies next Tuesday (14).

To guarantee payments from this month to thousands of families, the federal government published last night (7), in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, a provisional measure that institutes the so-called Extraordinary Benefit, guaranteeing the R$ 400 to the families covered by the Brazil Aid program. The provisional measure takes effect immediately. The benefit will not have a continuing character.

international scene

World markets operate in high on this Wednesday afternoon (8), with the exception of Europe, which presents mixed movement, amid the reduction of concerns among investors about the seriousness of the omicron variant.

In the US, pay attention to geopolitical disputes. Yesterday (7), Joe Biden, president of the United States, spoke with Vladimir Putin, Russian president, amid Western fears that Russia is about to invade its southern neighbor.

Also noteworthy is the agreement made between Republicans and Democrats to initiate a process aimed at increasing the US debt ceiling. Yesterday (7), at night, the Chamber approved by 222 votes in favor of 212 against a bill that paves the way for the country’s default to be avoided. Now, the bill goes to the Senate, where lawmakers intend to approve it later this week.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Olaf Scholz was elected the new German chancellor by lawmakers, marking the end of Angela Merkel’s 16-year stint in power. Scholz, a member of the SPD socialist party, will lead a three-party coalition.

