Túlio plays 007 and disarms Christian with proof of crime · TV News

Túlio (Daniel Dantas) will play the spy and discover that Christian (Cauã Reymond) assumed the identity of his brother in Um Lugar ao Sol. The executive will find the evidence by examining the images from the cameras of the building where Renato (Cauã Reymond) lived. In addition, he will go after the data on the death of the rich twin at the IML (Institute for Legal Medicine) in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

After gathering information about Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) in Goiânia, the businessman will enter the last phase of his investigation into his rival. At the this thursday’s chapter (9) , he will go after Lara (Andréia Horta), who will tell her that she was engaged to Christian and will reveal the meeting of the brothers on the night of her ex’s alleged death.

Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) will be intrigued and will decide to go with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) to the building where her brother-in-law used to live. There, he and his lover will get the images in which Renato appears beside his twin brother — the one still without a tattoo at the time.

Then, the pair of lovers will go to the IML to check the record of the alleged death of Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva). “The body was admitted at 2:48 in the morning, anyway… Here’s proof that he died before. Before that image, do you understand?”, the businessman will say.

“Yes, because if he was already dead at 2:48 am, it would be impossible for him to enter the building at 4:20 am. My God. And there’s more. It’s described here in the report, look: Renato’s tattoo. You know what that is. I mean, don’t you know?” Ruth will question.

Tattoo will deliver farce

“Renato died in his brother’s place”, concluded Túlio. “And this guy here, married to Barbara, that your Santiago [José de Abreu] so much wonder… This guy is a fake, a fraud. He took Renato’s place”, the engineer will fire.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

