Ubisoft launches gaming platform with NFTs this Thursday in Brazil

Ubisoft Quartz, the company’s new gaming platform with playable NFTs

French gaming company Ubisoft announced its new Ubisoft Quartz platform, which puts the company in the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

According to a statement, the project in beta phase will be launched this Thursday (9) from 15:00 in several countries, including Brazil.

On the platform, players will be able to acquire what the company called Digits, the first NFTs playable in AAA games (high quality games made with big budgets). The first game to receive the news will be Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for PC.

According to the company, Digits are “a new way to test cosmetic items, combining the fun of playing with AAA quality products and the exclusivity of having NFTs that represent unique pieces from the worlds of Ubisoft”. Tokens will also be collectibles within the game, such as vehicles, weapons and equipment.

NFT technology has revolutionized the gaming market by including gamers within the business driven by companies. If until recently users had to spend money in addition to the cost of the game to purchase new items, now they are able to resell the goals, moving the values ​​within the platform and with the possibility of making a profit.

Ubisoft explains that each Digit has its own serial number and is visible to other players, allowing its history to be traceable. In addition, assets will be blockchained and will not be tied to players’ inventory, and may be offered for sale for other gamers to purchase outside of the company’s ecosystem.

“Our intense and constant work led us to understand how the decentralized approach of the blockchain can genuinely make gamers stakeholders of our games, so that this innovation was also sustainable for the industry, putting in the hands of gamers a value that they themselves they generate when they play, buy and create content online,” said Nicolas Pouard, vice president of the Strategic Innovation Lab at Ubisoft.

“Ubisoft Quartz is the first brick in our ambitious proposal to develop a true metaverse, and it wouldn’t be possible to do that without going through the initial blockchain limitations within games, including scalability and power consumption,” he adds.

Low energy consumption

Ubisoft also said that the novelty has partnered with Tezos, a blockchain that works by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, which uses much less energy to work than other blockchains, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum , based on the Proof-of-Work algorithm.

“Energy efficiency is a fundamental requirement to drive blockchain technologies into a future where it can be used widely by millions of people. We chose Tezos because of its unique Proof-of-Stake algorithm and its leadership in clean NFTs,” said Didier Genevois, Technical Director of Blockchain at Ubisoft.

“A transaction on this network uses the same amount of energy as a 30-second live stream on video, whereas previous generation blockchain networks can consume the same energy required for a year of uninterrupted streaming. The low carbon footprint means our developers and players can prioritize innovation without fear of compromising sustainability,” she said.

The beta phase starts this Thursday, at 3 pm and will be available in nine countries: United States, Canada, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Australia and Brazil. The experimental project will begin with the release of three free Digits on December 9, 12, and 15, as a reward to players for joining the project early.

At this start, Ubisoft Quartz will only be available to players who meet three criteria: play Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint on Ubisoft Connect via PC; are at least level 5 XP in the game; and are over 18 years old. Also, the number of Digits a player can have in a single edition is limited to just one item.

