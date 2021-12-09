Unimed Campo Grande is recognized in the ‘gold belt’ in national awards

Dr. Maurício Simões Corrêa celebrates the award – (Photo: Disclosure)

Yesterday afternoon, Unimed Campo Grande was recognized nationally during a ceremony at the SomosCoop Excellence in Management 2021 Award, promoted by the National OCB System, as the only cooperative in the Midwest awarded the gold belt. During the award, transmitted via online, the monitoring analyst of the OCB/MS System Ilda Evaristo de Carvalho presented the trophy to the CEO of the cooperative, Dr. Maurício Simões Corrêa.

Highlighted in the First Steps to Excellence category, the medical cooperative was recognized for its engagement in the Cooperative Management Development Program (PDGC).

Dr. Maurício celebrated the award. “I dedicate this award to all members and collaborators of Unimed Campo Grande, who have worked with total dedication to achieve this result, which is so important for all of us. We have been working for more than a decade to improve processes and in the last two years we have done it our statutory reform in search of a new governance model. Therefore, receiving an award after two years as difficult as 2020 and 2021 was very satisfying and we need to celebrate.”



When delivering the trophy to the CEO, Ilda spoke of the importance of the award. “This award has great meaning for cooperativism, because in addition to the cooperative being recognized for the continuous improvement of processes and good practices in management and governance, the award reinforces the cooperative identity here in Mato Grosso do Sul. So it is an award for a lot of importance for sure,” he highlighted.

The president of the Union and Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives in Mato Grosso do Sul (OCB/MS), Celso Ramos Régis, congratulated Unimed CG for the achievement. “The OCB System of Mato Grosso do Sul is very happy to have a cooperative of the Brazilian health system awarded and recognized with the Excellence in Management Award. This is certainly the result of the work done by the management of Unimed Campo Grande, improving and professionalizing all the work of the Unimed System. Congratulations to the cooperative members, managers and employees!”.



The SomosCoop Excellence in Management Award takes place every two years and is the national recognition of the cooperative institutions that most promote the increase in the quality and competitiveness of this business model.

In addition to Unimed Campo Grande, in this edition, three other cooperatives in the state, from another segment, were awarded, namely, Sicredi Pantanal MS – Silver belt – First Steps, Sicredi Centro-Sul MS and Sicredi União MS/TO and Oeste da Bahia – Highlight Search for Excellence.