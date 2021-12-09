Unimed must indemnify patient for denying coverage in home care

The 3rd Civil Chamber of the Paraíba Court of Justice (TJPB) upheld the 11th Civil Court of the District of the Capital, which upheld the claims for material and moral damages against Unimed João Pessoa – Cooperativa de Trabalho Médico, as a result of the denial coverage of the service called home care.

According to the records of the appeal (0867835-62.2018.8.15.2001), the patient needs the home care service, in view of being affected by the neurodegenerative disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The service, however, was denied, on the grounds of lack of contractual coverage.

“In the case of these records, the medical report is clear as to the need for home care for the appellee, explaining in detail the reasons for the prescription”, said the reporter, adding that in such cases, the understanding of the Superior Court of Justice is of that the service called ‘home care’ is an extension of the services provided in the hospital, and the health plan operator cannot deny the patient, if recommended by the doctors.

With regard to moral damages, the reporter noted that “the undue refusal by the health plan operator to authorize the coverage of home care duly prescribed for the treatment of illness covered by the plan, constituted indemnifiable moral damages, as it aggravated the situation of psychological distress and anguish in the patient’s spirit, since, when he denied the required treatment, which was essential to his improvement, he was already in a condition of pain, shock and poor health”.

Thus, Unimed’s conviction to pay the amount of BRL 5,000 as moral damages was maintained. “The value established by the sentencing court serves the punitive and compensatory purposes”, pointed out the reporter.

With information from the Court of Justice of Paraíba.

