United saves starters and only draws with Young Boys in Champions – 08/12/2021

Manchester United ended the group stage lackluster but with the isolated leadership of Group F of the Champions League. This afternoon, the English team drew with Young Boys by 1-1, at Old Trafford, in a game valid for the sixth round of the group stage.

Classified and with the first position of the bracket secured even before the ball rolls, coach Ralf Rangnick opted to spare the holders against the Swiss club this Wednesday. Without Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars, United opened the scoring with Greenwood, but saw Rieder tie for the visitors.

With the result, United closed the group stage with 11 points, in first place in Group F of the Champions League. The Young Boys, with five, were in the last position of the group. Tomorrow, Villarreal and Atalanta dispute the second spot for the round of 16 – the game would be played on Wednesday, but was postponed because of snow.

Manchester United returns to the field on Saturday, against Norwich, for the Premier League.

United comes out ahead with a great goal, but falters

It looked like it would be a quiet victory for Manchester United. Just eight minutes into the game, Luke Shaw crossed from the left and saw Greenwood complete with a beautiful volley to open the scoring.

The goal, however, did not engage the English team. Unable to impose the best pace, United’s reserves saw Young Boys reach a draw shortly before the break in a blunder in the ball. Van de Beek missed a pass in the defense field, Rieder took advantage and completed with category to equalize.

Zidane in Manchester?

This Wednesday’s game marked the debut of a well-known name at Manchester United: Zidane. But, of course, this was not the former French player who were world champions in 1998 and former coach of Real Madrid. The famous name on his back was Zidane Iqbal, an Iraqi player trained in Manchester’s youth divisions.

End of the line for Young Boys

The tie at Old Trafford ended the Young Boys campaign in this edition of the Champions. The Swiss team, which started the group stage with a surprising victory against Manchester United, needs to win on Wednesday to maintain their chances of qualifying for the Europa League. The stumble, however, left the team in the flashlight of the key.